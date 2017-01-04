Ryman North: Chinedu McKenzie motivated to move Romford up the table

Romford striker Chinedu McKenzie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Striker discusses Nick Reynolds and Boro’s last two results - a 3-1 win at Phoenix Sports and a 3-0 loss at Ware

Romford forward Chinedu McKenzie is concentrating on helping the club move up the Ryman North table and not setting his sights on becoming Boro’s all-time leading goalscorer just yet.

Nick Reynolds broke the record last Wednesday (December 28) with a strike during their 3-2 defeat to landlords Thurrock.

Days later McKenzie netted a hat-trick during Boro’s 3-1 success at Phoenix Sports, which led to Reynolds admitting his team-mate could take his record.

But the former Redbridge forward is just focusing on adding to his tally of 32 goals for the club and helping Romford climb the table.

“I am very pleased for my strike partner Nick on breaking the record with his 68th goal,” said McKenzie.

“Since Nick and I linked up again, we are having so much joy going forward and most importantly scoring goals.

“My main focus now is to help lift Romford up the table with goals and assist and leave the rest in Gods hands.”

After scoring a treble on New Years Eve, McKenzie and Boro travelled to Ware in good spirits on Monday.

It seemed like Paul Martin’s team may leave Wodson Park with a point as it remained goalless heading into the final quarter of an hour.

But Ware scored three times in the final 11 minutes to claim a 3-0 defeat and leave Boro empty-handed.

McKenzie felt Romford created enough chances to win the game and only had themselves to blame for the defeat.

Although it was a disappointing way to start 2017, Boro are 18th in the table and eight points above the bottom three.

“It was a great win against Phoenix Sports and I felt 3-0 was a very flattering result for Ware,” said McKenzie.

“As a team, we worked so hard attacking and defending, but I feel the overload of games got to us a little bit.

“Playing on a muddy pitch didn’t help either, although I have to admit we had plenty of chances to win the game.

“Unfortunately we took none, Ware took their opportunities and won. We’ve got to remain focused and go again on Saturday against Brightlingsea Regent.”