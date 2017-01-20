Ryman North: Chinedu McKenzie hopeful Romford can steal points off the Magpies

Romford striker Chinedu McKenzie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Paul Martin takes his team to Dereham Town this weekend with his top goalscorer confident of success

Chinedu McKenzie is confident Romford can keep grinding out results in the Ryman North ahead of a potentially testing period in their campaign.

Boro suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat at local rivals Brentwood Town on Tuesday, but remain 17th and nine points above the bottom three.

Paul Martin takes his team to Dereham Town tomorrow (Saturday), but they face tricky fixtures at home to Cheshunt and away to old foes Hornchurch in the coming weeks.

Leading goalscorer McKenzie said: “We have a long trip this weekend, but we have most of our players returning from injury or suspension, so I know we’ll go there and give our all.

“We are still in a comfortable position in the league and nine points away from the relegation zone.

“Our schedule over the next month is quite hard, but I trust our boys to continue grinding out results and we’ll just take every game as it comes.”

It has been an up-and-down week for Romford, which started with an impressive 1-0 home win over VCD Athletic on Saturday.

McKenzie scored the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute with Callum Chafer impressing and earning a first clean sheet in five matches.

Ryan Mallett caught the eye in an unfamiliar centre-back role, but it was a different story at Brentwood on Tuesday.

Chris Taylor put Boro ahead at The Arena after 14 minutes, with his first goal of the season, but Mallett received a red card in the 62nd minute.

Lamar Reynolds converted the spot-kick and the hosts grabbed a winner 10 minutes from time through Ife Ogunbayo.

“It was disappointing to lose at Brentwood after playing in bad weather conditions with the ground very icy,” added 26-goal McKenzie.

“But credit to Brentwood for maintaining their pressure on us, despite being 1-0 down for long periods of the match.

“The red card changed our whole style of play and we were one goal ahead before the sending-off.

“It was quite frustrating because we were under the cosh with 11 men, so going down to 10 made things even harder for us.”

Despite the defeat, Romford remain in a good position ahead of their trip to take on the Magpies at Aldiss Park where they lost 1-0 last season.