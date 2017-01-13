Ryman North: Boss Paul Martin urges Romford to take their chances against VCD Athletic

Romford manager Paul Martin looks on during his side's clash with Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro created many chances midweek, but could only draw with Thamesmead Town

Romford manager Paul Martin knows his side must be more prolific in front of goal against VCD in the Ryman North tomorrow (Saturday).

Boro drew 1-1 with Thamesmead Town on Wednesday night after conceding a late equaliser, but had enough chances to win the match twice over.

A similar display might be enough for the Ship Lane club this weekend, providing the make the most of any opportunities they create.

And though he was understandably frustrated Romford missed a good chance to win midweek, Martin is pleased is side, who are currently 18th, are forging openings.

“If you don’t take your chances, you don’t win games,” said Martin. “It will be a different game, VCD have a bit of pace about them.

“We got caught on the hop a little last month when we played them and went two down, but produced a good response to come back to win.

“We have to start killing games off though because if we don’t, we’re going to be in a dogfight for the rest of the season.”

Following this weekend’s match, Romford then face local rivals Brentwood Town in a huge game away from home.

Heading into the weekend, Boro are nine points and four places better off than the Blues, who occupy the final relegation spot.

A win for Martin’s men could see them put further distance between themselves and the drop zone, and they still have one game in hand over Brentwood.

And the Romford boss is fully aware of the game’s importance, and hopes it yields one of the seven wins he feels he needs to guarantee safety.

“Every game is big because you can’t predict the results in this league this season,” he added.

“On paper, you wouldn’t have said we would have beaten Phoenix Sports, but might have thought we’d get something at Ware and it was the other way around.

“As long as Brentwood keep dropping points like we have, getting a result against them puts us in a good position, but we still need seven or eight wins to be safe.

“I want to achieve that before the last month as we face four teams currently in the play-offs. There’s a lot of work to be done, hopefully we can do it.”