Search

Advanced search

Ross Wall proving his worth for Hornchurch with impressive goal and assists tally since signing from Ryman North rivals Thurrock

14:00 12 January 2017

Ross Wall (left) celebrates a goal for Hornchurch against Witham Town last month (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ross Wall (left) celebrates a goal for Hornchurch against Witham Town last month (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Latest news from the Supporters’ Association

Comment
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane speaks to Leon McKenzie (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane speaks to Leon McKenzie (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

We are now moving into the final third of the season, and the play-offs are looming. We went into the match against Waltham Abbey knowing that a win might take us into the all-important play-off places, and at half time we were beginning to wonder if we were heading for yet another goalless draw.

Hornchurch had dominated the play, had hit the post, seen the visiting goalkeeper make two excellent saves, and, somewhat of a worry, been pulled up for offside on nine occasions.

The breakthrough finally came on 51 minutes when Abs Thompson left his marker trailing, and Ross Wall finished off his cross.

And the clock was still on 51 minutes when Junior Luke played the ball through to Leon McKenzie, who ran forward and glided his shot into the net for the second goal in a matter of thirty seconds.

Jed Chouman wrapped it up with a goal fifteen minutes from the end, thanks to an excellent piece of play from Wall, who provided the opening.

It could easily have been more than three - a McKenzie shot hit the post, and the visiting goalkeeper made two excellent saves to keep the score down.

Manager Jim McFarlane is easing Tobi Joseph back into the squad after his double leg break against Bury a year ago, but no sooner do we get one player back than we lose another.

This time it is Joey May, only recently signed from Canvey Island, who is out with injury, after sustaining ligament damage during a training session. And we are still uncertain when George Purcell and Paul Goodacre will be able to resume.

George Purcell goes on the attack for Hornchurch against Witham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)George Purcell goes on the attack for Hornchurch against Witham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

But one unwanted statistic in the Waltham Abbey game was the number of offside calls against our forwards. Last Saturday there were eleven, most of them marginal, but offside none the less.

Statistics can prove anything, but eleven offside calls in one match only proves that eleven goalscoring chances have been lost.

We hosted Bury Town in the rescheduled match on Tuesday, the original having been postponed due to a heavy frost. We fell behind to a first half own goal, and Bury deserved their interval lead, as they looked very much like a side challenging for the play-offs.

McFarlane was forced into an early substitution when James Morrish had to go off, and Elliot Styles came on, dropping back into the defence with Kenzer Lee moving into midfield.

Jimmy then made an inspired substitution at half time, bringing on Ayrton Coley, with Junior Luke moving to left back. We looked a lot sharper but then fell further behind to a well worked goal on the hour.

This set the scene for a classic come-back - Coley was brought down in the area, and McKenzie added another goal to his already impressive total, and Wall levelled the score three minutes later.

Bury were now struggling to contain our forwards, but the winning goal was created by Kenzer Lee, with a remarkable run from midfield through the defence to set up Wall, whose goal total now stands at ten in just fifteen matches since he signed from Thurrock in October.

Our leading scorer, McKenzie, is now on 23 goals for the season, and Wall, who only joined midway through the season, is on ten. But football is about team work, not just about who puts the ball into the net, but also about who creates the goals.

Glenn Poole of Thurrock evades Hornchurch's Abs Thompson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Glenn Poole of Thurrock evades Hornchurch's Abs Thompson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

And in the ‘assist’ stakes, Abs Thompson leads the way with ten to his credit, and Wall has eight assists. And for Wall, ten goals and eight assists in just fifteen matches is a very impressive statistic.

At the other end, our defence has achieved sixteen clean sheets in all matches, fourteen of which are in league games.

With Maldon & Tiptree and Brightlingsea Regent both on good winning runs, we only managed to consolidate our fourth position, but although we trail the leaders by ten points, we are still looking to win the league, rather then gain a place in the play-offs.

The weather forecast is not good for the weekend, but, rain and snow permitting, we travel to Witham on Saturday, and we hope that our excellent away support will help the team to gain another three points.

Related articles

Keywords: Leon McKenzie George Purcell Joey May Elliot Styles Supporters' Association Thurrock Bury Bury Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Daggers must keep hold of Whitely

8 minutes ago
Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the third goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Andre Olley puts legends on canvas

15:00 Len Whaley
Andre Olley with his picture of boxing greats Rocky Marciano and Muhammad Ali at the Peacock gym.

Boxing trainer paints in spare time

Ross proving his worth

14:00
Ross Wall (left) celebrates a goal for Hornchurch against Witham Town last month (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Latest news from the Supporters’ Association

London Deputy Mayor confident Global Games will have positive impact

13:00 Ned Keating
London Deputy Mayor Matthew Ryder and basketball icon John Amaechi took part in a Jr. NBA Coaching Clinic (pic: NBAE/Getty)

Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on Thursday

West Ham boss left ‘angry and disappointed’ by Payet transfer demand

12:08 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Detail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri Payet

West Ham have been hit by the news that star man Dimitri Payet wants to leave the club this month

Martin: Boro had enough chances to win

12:00 Ned Keating
Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro boss frustrated after Ship Lane club concede late equaliser to draw

Assombalonga moves to Billericay

10:00 Ned Keating
Christian Assombalonga celebrates what proved to be his only goal for Dagenham & Redbridge, which came at Guiseley in August (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers attacker makes short switch to Blues

NBA treat for St Bons’ ballers

08:00
Budding young basketball players will get the chance to see their NBA heroes in the flesh thanks to a Basketball England Jr NBA event

Pupils get chance to take part in coaching clinic at O2 Arena

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham’s Clyde: One of the Best as well as a black pioneer

Former West Ham United player Clyde Best

Smith: Massive weekend for London Raiders

London Raiders Julian Smith (left) looks on as Andy Munroe keeps tabs on a Solent rival (pic John Scott)

Hornchurch hit back to Bury rivals

Ross Wall celebrates his goal for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now