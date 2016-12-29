Romford ‘unlucky not to take point’

Romford manager Paul Martin looks on during his side's clash with Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Manager Martin reflects on Ryman North loss to landlords Thurrock

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford boss Paul Martin felt his side were unfortunate to come away empty-handed from their entertaining Ryman North encounter with landlords Thurrock at Ship Lane last night.

Goals either side of the break from Nick Reynolds – who became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 68 – and Chinedu McKenzie were not enough as Mark Onyemah, David Cowley and Joe Christou saw second-placed Thurrock to a 3-2 win.

But Martin was pleased with Boro’s display in defeat, saying: “I thought it was a decent game, to be quite honest. A 3-2 is not a bad night out for the crowd.

“We had a couple of chances late on, which we should have taken, but Callum (Chafer) has pulled out a great one-on-one, so it could’ve been 4-2. But you give it a go, you lose 4-2 or 3-2, you’ve lost the points.

“We were unlucky not to take a point.”

Boro were returning to action after an 11-day break, looking to make it four wins in a row, and saw Reynolds cancel out Onyemah’s early opener to surpass Danny Benstock in the history books.

But Cowley and Christou put Fleet 3-1 up, before McKenzie replied with his 21st of the campaign to set up a tense finish, with Boro having chances to grab a share of the spoils.

Martin added: “I think the break might have helped because everyone was buzzing to play football again.

“Both teams were fresh and enjoyed their Christmas but they’re enjoying the three points more than us.

“We’ve played 100 times worse and won a game. I thought we played exceptionally well and we’ve had credit from them as well after the game saying how tough we’ve made it for them, which is from a team that looks like they’re going to go on and win the league.

“They’ve got some ball players, some strength and height and a very steady squad, so it’s hard to break them down and get the ball off them, but we did well.

“They know Romford are just a hard-working team. We know we’ve not got the ability they’ve got, but we’ve got that little bit of passion and if the boys put it all in we’re going to get something.”