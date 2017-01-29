Romford stopped by Ambers

Romford's Greg Akpele is held at bay by a Cheshunt defender (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford 0 Cheshunt 3

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Romford v Cheshunt Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Jonathan Adebayo of Romford goes on the attack against Cheshunt (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Greg Akpele of Romford is sent flying by a Cheshunt tackle (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Kai Bichard of Romford tries to find a way through against Cheshunt (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Danny Cossington of Romford tries to challenge a Cheshunt rival (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Kwasi Marfo of Romford and George Lutaaya of Cheshunt compete for the ball (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Chinedu McKenzie is held up in the box by a Cheshunt defender (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Ayodeji Olukoga of Romford takes on two Cheshunt rivals at Ship Lane (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)







0 1 / 6

Romford were brought back down to earth by the promotion-chasing Ambers in their Ryman North meeting at Ship Lane.

Boro had beaten Dereham Town 3-2 in Norfolk a week earlier, when the majority of matches fell victim to frozen pitches, to make it five wins and a draw from their last 10 outings.

And manager Paul Martin was able to call upon goalkeeper Callum Chafer, who had been forced off with a nasty leg injury at Aldiss Park seven days earlier.

Charlie Grimme Yexley was given his debut, while fellow newcomer Jack Browne-Sykes was included on the bench and a minutes silence was observed for Boro supporter Mick Cornish.

But the home side were without the suspended Ryan Mallett and fell behind midway through the first half when Tom Bruno scored with a right-footed shot and it was 2-0 on 36 minutes as Daniel Cheema also found the net to leave Martin’s men with a mountain to climb.

Cheshunt made sure of the points just six minutes after the restart when former Barkingside player George Lutaaya claimed their third goal of the afternoon, with Martin replacing Chris Barry with Ayodeji Olukoga straight after.

Browne-Sykes made his first appearance for the club midway through the second half, replacing Kwasi Marfo, and the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, Nick Reynolds, had a late run out in place of captain Danny Cossington.

But Boro could not find any consolation and remain in 16th place after ending up well beaten, while the Ambers keep the pressure on the top five.

Martin will now try to raise his troops for their eagerly-awaited derby battle with Havering neighbours Hornchurch at Bridge Avenue next weekend.

Honours finished even when the two sides met at Ship Lane in mid-August, following a goalless draw, but promotion-chasing Urchins have won their last four matches, scoring 13 goals in the process, as they head into a home meeting with Tilbury in midweek.

Romford: Chafer, Grimme Yexley, Dicks, Boswell, Cossington (Reynolds 75), Barry (Olukoga 52), Adebayo, Akpele, McKenzie, Bichard, Marfo (Browne-Sykes 68). Unused subs: Taylor, Wray.