Romford’s win is Taylor made

Chris Taylor celebrates scoring Romford's winner against Witham (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford 2 Witham Town 1

Romford debutant Abdul Abdeen (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Romford goalkeeper Callum Chafer celebrates saving a penalty against Witham (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Charles Grimme Yexley of Romford challenges Witham's Tyler Hayes (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Romford debutant Charlie Parrish plays the ball forward against Witham (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Romford striker Chris Taylor challenges Witham's James Regis (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Jonathan Adebayo of Romford tackles Witham's Nathan Korenteng (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) James Regis of Witham holds off Romford's Kai Bichard (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Paul Martin manager of Romford coaches a group of youngters before the match against Witham (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Romford debutant Abdeen Abdul challenges Witham's Nathan Korenteng (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Lewis Payne of Witham tries to escape from Romford captain Ryan Boswell (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)











Chris Taylor’s brace earned Romford all three Ryman North points against Witham Town at Ship Lane.

Striker Taylor netted late in each half, either side of a goal from Boro old boy Lewis Payne, to ensure Paul Martin’s men bounced back from their derby defeat at Hornchurch a week earlier.

And victory saw them move 11 points clear of the bottom three, with a long trip to Norwich United up next.

Taylor was called into the starting line-up shortly before kick-off after Nick Reynolds picked up an injury during the warm-up, while Martin also included debutants Charlie Parish and Abdul Abdeen and handed Ryan Boswell the captain’s armband on his 21st birthday.

And Boro began well, with leading scorer Chinedu McKenzie having a spectacular early effort blocked by visiting keeper Reece Payne, before the visitors were awarded a penalty following a challenge by Ryan Mallett.

The home side felt aggrieved by the decision, but Callum Chafer dived to his left to push Tim Monsheju’s spot-kick around a post and the scoreline remained blank until three minutes before the break when a low cross from the left reached Charlie Grimme Yexley and his drive was turned home by Taylor.

Witham drew level 11 minutes after the restart when Chafer punched the ball clear, but saw Payne send a hopeful lob back over the keeper’s head and into the net, and the visitors then appeared to take the upper hand.

Boro were forced into some desperate defending at times, but regained the lead when the lively Abdeen broke on the right and crossed into the box for Taylor to sweep home his second goal of the game with only seven minutes remaining.

The home side could have added a third late on when Abdeen and McKenzie broke upfield, only for the chance to go to waste, but other results went Romford’s way and they will travel to Norwich looking to take another step towards a top-half finish.

Romford: Chafer, Boswell, Marfo, Parish, Mallett, Adebayo, Bichard, Grimme Yexley, McKenzie, Taylor, Abdeen. Unused subs: Cossington, Wray, Olukoga, Barry, Browne-Sykes.