Romford manager Martin relishing 11-day break at Christmas

Romford manager Paul Martin and assistant Mark Lord (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro boss not concerned about losing momentum after three straight wins

Romford boss Paul Martin believes an 11-day break from Ryman North action will be good for his side.

Boro made it three wins in a row with a 1-0 success at Heybridge Swifts on Saturday, thanks to Greg Akpele’s third-minute goal – his fourth in three games.

But they must now wait until December 28 for their next fixture, when they take on landlords Thurrock at Ship Lane, although Martin did not think that was such a bad thing.

He said: “It’s all credit to the boys. Their discipline and attitude and confidence now is high. Now we can enjoy our Christmas spell, we’ve got 11 days off and then take our landlords on the 28th.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s the time when everyone wants to spend time with their families and you don’t want to train, so we’re not even going to be training either.

“We’re going to be having 11 days off and if it works, it works, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. It isn’t going to make any difference to us.”

Romford players, management and supporters could at least go into the holiday period with smiles on their faces after following up wins over Wroxham and VCD Athletic with success at foggy Scraley Road.

After Nick Reynolds set up Akpele for a close-range tap-in for the only goal of the game, Boro saw Callum Chafer save Jack Smith’s penalty soon after.

And although James Ishmail had an effort ruled out for offside, Chafer produced a diving save late on to deny George Cole and record his first clean sheet in seven matches.

And having won only one of their previous seven league matches and slipped into the relegation zone, before their three-match winning run, Martin hopes everyone involved with the club can relax and enjoy time at home at Christmas.

He added; “I just want everyone to enjoy their Christmas, supporters and players, because they deserve it.

“It’s always a long season in the Ryman League and when you’re not picking up those pound notes, week in and week out and travelling around the country, they deserve that break and the credit they’ve deserved for the last three games.”