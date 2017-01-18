Romford lose after Ryan sees red

Romford's Ryan Mallett saw red at Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood 2 Romford 1

Romford slipped to defeat against Ryman North rivals Brentwood after seeing Ryan Mallett sent off for handball at a cold Brentwood Arena last night.

Paul Martin’s men went into the derby clash on the back of a 1-0 home win over VCD Athletic at the weekend and took the lead through Chris Taylor.

But Mallett was dismissed on the hour and Brentwood levelled from the spot, before grabbing an 80th-minute winner against the 10 men.

The home side might have taken the lead with barely 30 seconds played as new signing Leon Gordon went through on goal, but Callum Chafer’s save denied him.

And Boro opened the scoring from virtually their first attack on 14 minutes as Greg Akpele found Chinedu McKenzie on the right and his cross was turned in by Taylor for his first goal of the season.

Brentwood rallied and the lively Lamar Reynolds set up Brendan Cavalier, who could not get a shot away, before Reynolds saw his effort almost go through Chafer.

Reynolds and Andy Greenslade looked lively on the flanks for the home side, with the latter cutting inside and firing just over.

But Boro held on to their advantage until half-time, making good use of the offside trap on their travels once more.

Brentwood had an early chance in the second half, but Chafer was quickly off his line to block from Reynolds, before Jamie Dicks saw a dipping free-kick tipped over by Anthony Page.

Gordon fired straight at Chafer, before Blues got back on level terms from the penalty spot on 62 minutes, with Romford’s Mallett shown a straight red card for handling on the line.

Reynolds sent Chafer the wrong way from the penalty spot, with Blues then beginning to build pressure against 10-man Boro.

The home side grabbed their winner on 80 minutes when Romford failed to clear their lines and substitute Ife Ogunbayo produced a smart shot on the turn and it might have been 3-1 when Reynolds saw a low ball in from the right turned just past the post by a Boro defender.

The visitors cleared another effort off the line, before Reynolds had a great late chance to seal the points, but blazed over.

And Romford, who are nine points above the relegation zone, will now look to bounce back on Saturday when they make the long trip to Dereham Town, who are four points above them in 15th place.

Brentwood: Page, Cavalier, Sampayo, Greenslade, Martin, O’Rawe, Freeman, Hall, Gordon (Ogunbayo 76), Ngandu (Georgiou 71), Reynolds. Unused subs: Foster, Milner, Hilder.

Romford: Chafer, Boswell, Dicks, Mallett, Cossington, Adebayo, Bichard, Akpele, McKenzie, Taylor, Green. Unused subs: Barry, Marfo, Modeste, Olukoga, Reynolds.