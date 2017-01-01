Search

Romford get no Ware rewards

16:56 02 January 2017

Ware 3 Romford 0

Romford were brought back down to earth as they began 2017 on a losing note at Wodson Park.

Three goals in the final 11 minutes gave struggling Ware the points

Boro travelled to Hertfordshire on the back of a fine 3-1 win at Phoenix Sports 48 hours earlier, which came courtesy of a Chinedu McKenzie hat-trick and made it four wins in five outings.

And manager Paul Martin made two changes to his starting line-up with Chris Barry and Will Green coming in for Jamie Dicks and Kwasi Marfo, respectively.

Ware, meanwhile, had lost 1-0 at home to Dereham Town on Saturday, but had come from two goals down to earn a point when they met Boro at Ship Lane on August Bank Holiday Monday, despite being reduced to 10 men.

The opening exchanges were fairly frantic and punctuated by a host of offside decisions, with Ware’s Josh Oyibo and Boro’s Greg Akpele collecting the first bookings of the afternoon.

But the home side had the better chances to break the deadlock as it remained goalless, with Romford struggling to rediscover their impressive recent form.

Akpele made way for Marfo during the interval, while Martin also sent Ayodeji Olukoga on for Green just past the hour mark in search of a breakthrough as the match remained deadlocked.

The hosts made their first change with 19 minutes remaining, as Laurance Vaughan came on for Evandro Delgado, and they took the lead soon after as Gareth Price beat Callum Chafer in the Boro goal.

Romford’s James Ishmail had his name taken by the referee following the goal, before Chris Taylor replaced Barry with nine minutes to go to bolster the visiting attack.

But Ware doubled their tally in the final minute of normal time as Dean Mason converted from the penalty spot, then Vaughan netted a third within a minute to pile more misery on Martin’s men.

Danny Cossington and Kai Bichard also picked up bookings for frustrated Boro, who return to Ship Lane on Saturday to play host to Brightlingsea Regent.

Neighbours Hornchurch are in action there tomorrow as they face high-flying Thurrock.

Romford: Chafer, Boswell, Barry (Taylor 81), Cossington, Ishmail, Adebayo, Bichard, Akpele (Marfo 46), McKenzie, Reynolds, Green (Olukoga 64). Unused subs: Mallett, Modeste.

