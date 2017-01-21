Search

Advanced search

Romford down 10-man Dereham

17:41 21 January 2017

Romford's Kai Bichard celebrates a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford's Kai Bichard celebrates a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Dereham Town 2 Romford 3

Comment
Jonathan Adebayo attacks for Romford (pic Mick Kearns/TGS Photo)Jonathan Adebayo attacks for Romford (pic Mick Kearns/TGS Photo)

Romford ensured their long trip to Norfolk proved worthwhile as they returned with all three Ryman North points.

Frozen pitches put paid to a host of fixtures across London and East Anglia, including Hornchurch’s home meeting with Tilbury.

But Boro got the better of their hosts thanks to Greg Akpele’s 73rd-minute effort, after the Magpies had seen Rhys Logan sent off.

Paul Martin made two changes to the Romford starting line-up following their 2-1 midweek defeat at Brentwood, with Chris Barry and Kwasi Marfo coming in for Chris Taylor and Will Green.

Greg Akpele netted Romford's winner at Dereham Town (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Greg Akpele netted Romford's winner at Dereham Town (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

But the visitors fell behind with only seven minutes gone at Aldiss Park as Joe Gatting put the Magpies ahead.

Dereham were forced to make a change on 19 minutes, with Daniel Morphew coming on for Vadim Constandachi.

And Boro got themselves back on level terms four minutes before the interval through Jonathan Adebayo’s second goal of the season, then took the lead on the stroke of half time as Kai Bichard netted his third goal in his 12th appearance since joining in early December.

Boro’s joy was shortlived, though, as Gatting grabbed his second goal of the game from a corner five minutes after the restart to square matters once more.

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dereham were reduced to 10 men on 64 minutes, however, when Logan was shown a straight red card and Boro made them pay nine minutes later as Akpele claimed his fifth goal of the campaign.

The visitors had a late scare when keeper Callum Chafer was involved in a nasty collision with a home player and had to be replaced by Nick Reynolds.

But the club’s record goalscorer since their 1992 reformation held firm with the gloves in the closing minutes to help clinch the points and lift Boro up to 16th place, making the journey home far more enjoyable.

Romford: Chafer (Reynolds 84), Boswell, Dicks, Cossington, Mallett, Barry, Adebayo, Adebayo, Akpele, McKenzie, Bichard, Marfo. Unused subs: Browne-Sykes, Olukoga, Taylor, Ishmail.

Keywords: Nick Reynolds Paul Martin Callum Chafer Boro London Dereham Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Romford down 10-man Dereham

Yesterday, 17:41 Lee Power
Romford's Kai Bichard celebrates a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dereham Town 2 Romford 3

West Ham storm to superb win as Carroll grabs deadly double

Yesterday, 17:10 Steve Blowers at The Riverside
West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

The Hammers moved into the top half of the Premier League with a fine win at The Riverside over Middlesbrough

Foster: Great Newham Run can be as big as Great North Run

Yesterday, 15:00
Brendan Foster with competitors at last year's Great Newham Run

Olympic bronze medalist believes London event will grow and grow

Dagenham & Redbridge against Bromley called off due to a frozen pitch

Yesterday, 13:14 Ned Keating
The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

National League game off after pitch inspection

10 ways to run your first 10k this year

Yesterday, 11:00
Young and old enjoy the Great Newham Run

Handy tips to help achieve your running goals

Selection dilemmas — of the good kind!

Yesterday, 08:00
Dagenham & Redbridge captain Scott Doe is available for the first time since being sent off for two yellow cards at Braintree Town on Boxing Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers set to welcome back several players to face Ravens

Justham: Chant does not bother me one bit

Fri, 18:00 Ned Keating
Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers stopper hit headlines after chant from Forest Green Rovers fans went viral in October

Davis looks for London Raiders rewards

Fri, 17:00 Lee Power
London Raiders captain Tom Davis gives Marek Nahlik support (pic John Scott)

Captain hopes to pick up points at Invicta

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

School Sport: Emerson Park are cup kings

Emerson Park's year sevens lift the Havering Cup (pic: Ellie Hoskins)

London Raiders bring in youngster Burnett

Young defenceman Callum Burnett (black shirt) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

London Raiders confirm Ranson exit

Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now