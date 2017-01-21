Romford down 10-man Dereham

Romford's Kai Bichard celebrates a goal

Dereham Town 2 Romford 3

Jonathan Adebayo attacks for Romford

Romford ensured their long trip to Norfolk proved worthwhile as they returned with all three Ryman North points.

Frozen pitches put paid to a host of fixtures across London and East Anglia, including Hornchurch’s home meeting with Tilbury.

But Boro got the better of their hosts thanks to Greg Akpele’s 73rd-minute effort, after the Magpies had seen Rhys Logan sent off.

Paul Martin made two changes to the Romford starting line-up following their 2-1 midweek defeat at Brentwood, with Chris Barry and Kwasi Marfo coming in for Chris Taylor and Will Green.

Greg Akpele netted Romford's winner at Dereham Town

But the visitors fell behind with only seven minutes gone at Aldiss Park as Joe Gatting put the Magpies ahead.

Dereham were forced to make a change on 19 minutes, with Daniel Morphew coming on for Vadim Constandachi.

And Boro got themselves back on level terms four minutes before the interval through Jonathan Adebayo’s second goal of the season, then took the lead on the stroke of half time as Kai Bichard netted his third goal in his 12th appearance since joining in early December.

Boro’s joy was shortlived, though, as Gatting grabbed his second goal of the game from a corner five minutes after the restart to square matters once more.

Romford manager Paul Martin

Dereham were reduced to 10 men on 64 minutes, however, when Logan was shown a straight red card and Boro made them pay nine minutes later as Akpele claimed his fifth goal of the campaign.

The visitors had a late scare when keeper Callum Chafer was involved in a nasty collision with a home player and had to be replaced by Nick Reynolds.

But the club’s record goalscorer since their 1992 reformation held firm with the gloves in the closing minutes to help clinch the points and lift Boro up to 16th place, making the journey home far more enjoyable.

Romford: Chafer (Reynolds 84), Boswell, Dicks, Cossington, Mallett, Barry, Adebayo, Adebayo, Akpele, McKenzie, Bichard, Marfo. Unused subs: Browne-Sykes, Olukoga, Taylor, Ishmail.