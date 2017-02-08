Romford boss sure of retaining Ryman status

Romford boss Paul Martin (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Martin confident of getting ‘three or four more wins’

Romford boss Paul Martin has no doubts about his side’s chances of survival in Ryman North this season.

A 1-0 derby defeat at promotion-chasing Hornchurch at the weekend left Boro in 16th place, eight points above the bottom three with 12 games still to play.

But Martin has seen enough from his players to believe they will retain their status this term, saying: “I don’t think results have gone our way too much but I said to the boys if they can turn up against teams like these, we’ve got to start turning up against the other teams and we will win games comfortably.

“It’s in their heads. We need three or four more wins and I still feel confident we’re going to get them.”

Martin made changes to his line-up for the battle of Bridge Avenue and saw Nick Reynolds and Kai Bichard hit the woodwork in the first half.

Teddy nesbitt’s goal just past the hour mark earned Urchins the points, but Martin added: “We had to make some tough decisions. We left Dan Cossington, whose been our captain for the last couple of weeks, Jonathan (Adebayo) and Chin (McKenzie) on the bench and it just goes to show how strong our squad is.

“The attitude from everyone was brilliant, the subs who came on tried to make a difference and I think we pegged them back in the last 10 minutes and were unlucky not to take something.”

Charlie Grimme Yexley caught the eye on the right side of midfield, in only his second start for the club, but Martin has a few injury headaches going into this weekend’s home match against Witham Town.

He added: “Charlie is a natural right back, we played him right wing and he got plenty of crosses in, his corners were fantastic. “He’s only had two games for us since December and he’s not match fit yet. I can’t wait to see him match fit.

“Kai (Bichard) is a little bit ongoing with a bad knee that he’s had for a little while and James Ishmail we don’t know. It’s an impact injury from a challenge.

“Jamie Dicks had to miss out because he’s had a little niggle with a knee injury but the squad is strong enough and we’re bringing a new centre-half in and strengthening up a little bit the next couple of weeks.

“It’s not a case of getting rid of players who haven’t done enough for us, it’s just about strengthening for the last bit of the season.”