Romford boss Martin praises unselfish Reynolds

Nick Reynolds makes way for Ayodeji Olukoga at Heybridge (pic Lee Power) Archant

Striker hailed for matchwinning assist at Heybridge

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford manager Paul Martin hailed the unselfish play of striker Nick Reynolds after his side’s 1-0 win at Ryman North rivals Heybridge Swifts.

Reynolds, needing one more goal to become the club’s all-time leading scorer since their reformation in 1992, turned down a shot at goal to set up Greg Akpele for the third-minute goal at Scraley Road, which ended up proving the difference between the two sides.

And Martin felt it was typical of the long-serving striker, who is currently level with Danny Benstock at the top of the charts on 67 goals.

He said: “That’s credit to the boy, it’s won us the game. If he does take that on and misses it, you’re coming away 0-0 and disappointed that you should have taken three points.

“It’s better for me and probably himself that he’d rather have the assist than try and take the goal which might not have happened.”

Boro keeper Callum Chafer kept out Jack Smith’s penalty soon after Akpele’s tap-in, while Reynolds saw a first-time shot well saved by Swifts keeper Danny Sambridge.

Substitute Ayodeji Olukoga had an effort cleared off the goalline in the closing stages, before Chafer tipped George Cole’s effort past the far post.

And Martin was delighted to see his side record their first clean sheet in seven matches, since their 1-0 home win over Waltham Abbey on November 16, adding: “Danny Cossington and James Ishmail have been a good little partnership the last couple of weeks and it’s been nice that we’ve been able to put the same back four out for the last three games.

“They’re starting to find their feet a little bit now. We’ve had to keep changing players around because we’ve not had availability and we’ve had injuries.

“But that’s not an excuse, now we’ve had a chance to put a flat back four out for three weeks and it’s showing, results are picking up.”

Having netted on his Boro debut in the 4-1 home loss to Soham Town Rangers, Kai Bichard also caught the eye in Boro’s midfield at a foggy Scraley Road as they extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

And Martin is hoping the 26-year-old can maintain his impressive early form as Boro look to pull themselves higher up the table.

He said: “Kai has been a breath of fresh of air, he’s hard working, he’s always got a smile on his face, but he’s got that bit of aggression about him as well.

“He can put himself about, win his headers, but he’s a good baller as well. He’s everything we’ve been looking for and touch wood he stays with the club.”