Romford 1 Thamesmead Town 1: Kai Bichard strike not enough as Boro draw with Mead

21:49 11 January 2017

Kai Bichard of Romford (centre) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Thamesmeas Town (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kai Bichard of Romford (centre) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Thamesmeas Town (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ryman North: Romford 1 (Bichard 25) Thamesmead Town 1 (Anidugbe 87)

Kai Bichard of Romford and Harvey Brand of Thamesmead Town (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford remain on the lookout for their first three points of 2017 after conceding a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Thamesmead Town.

Boss Paul Martin made three changes for the match, with Dan Cossington, Chris Barry and Kwasi Marfo making way for Ryan Mallett, Jonathan Adebayo and Will Green.

Boro started brightly early on and were unlucky not to take the lead in the sixth minute when Adebayo smacked a shot against the bar from the edge of the area following a mazy run,

Team-mate Greg Akpele was next to go close, testing Tom Welham in the Thamesmead goal two minutes later, but the Romford man’s 20-yard shot was straight at the keeper.

Despite their bright start, the Ship Lane club were counting their blessings in the 13th minute as stopper Callum Chafer kept the ball out of the net following a goalmouth scramble.

Boro, however, continued to press and should have taken the lead in the 23rd minute when a scuffed shot from Chinedu McKenzie fell kindly for Nick Reynolds at the back post, but the club’s all-time leading scorer blazed over.

It nearly proved costly as Chafer was forced to deny Mead forward Alex Teniola twice in quick succession two minutes later.

Romford broke following the second save, with the keeper pumping the ball long into the second half.

McKenzie challenged for the ball in the air and the flick on fell kindly for Kai Bichard, who shot first-time from 25 yards.

The Boro midfielder’s effort proved to powerful for Welham to keep out as the ball found the net despite the Town keeper getting a hand to it to hand the hosts a deserved lead.

With eight minutes left in the half, Romford almost conceded an equaliser from a corner, but Leon Smith headed narrowly wide for of the right post the visitors.

Boro went close to a second in the 43rd minute, but Green was denied a goal from close range by a splendid stop from Welham following quick counter-attack.

On the stroke of half-time, Chafer was called into action, producing a superb reflex save to deny Teniola once more after a delightful cross into the box by Thamesmead right-back Harvey Brand.

Romford, though, were able to maintain their lead into the break, which was deserved for the way they began.

The hosts almost doubled their advantage less than 20 seconds into the second half, but Welham produced a splendid save.

It took until the 68th minute for Romford to go close again, with Reynolds drawing a good stop at the near post from Welham, who pushed the shot behind for a corner.

The resulting set-piece was only cleared as far as Bichard, who lashed a volley narrowly over the bar from 20 yards.

Boro were handed a further boost in the 76th minute when Lewis Knight was shown a red card for a bad challenge on Green.

With nine minutes remaining, substitute Ayo Oluokoga broke clear for Romford and narrowly saw an effort from the edge of the area sail wide of the posts.

In the 87th minute, however, Boro’s hopes of collecting all three points were dashed when Bode Anidugbe weaved his way through the hosts’ defence before lashing home from inside the box.

Neither side were able to find a winner in the remaining minutes, and Romford will hope to break their winless run against VCD Athletic on Saturday.

Romford: Chafer; Boswell, Ishmail (Olukoga 32), Adebayo, Dicks; Bichard (Taylor 70), Mallett, Akpele, Green (Marfo 86); McKenzie, Reynolds

Subs: Barry

Thamesmead: Wellham; Brand, Knight, Smith, Simpson (Rhule 76); Porter, Kinch, Anidugbe, Brown; Vines, Teniola

Subs: O’Connor, Feehi, Ademiluyi

Attendance: 100

Referee: Ryan Head

Most read sport

West Ham’s Clyde: One of the Best as well as a black pioneer

Former West Ham United player Clyde Best

Smith: Massive weekend for London Raiders

London Raiders Julian Smith (left) looks on as Andy Munroe keeps tabs on a Solent rival (pic John Scott)

Hornchurch hit back to Bury rivals

Ross Wall celebrates his goal for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
