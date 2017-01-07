Richardson haunts nine-man Romford

Chinedu McKenzie is congratulated on another goal for Romford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford 1 Brightlingsea Regent 4

Romford finished with nine men as Tom Richardson returned to haunt his former club and help Brightlingsea Regent to the Ryman North points at Ship Lane.

Richardson scored an early opener and will try to claim his side’s second goal as they went 3-1 up, before Boro’s Kai Bichard and Jamie Dicks were sent off a minute apart in the second half, after both had collected two bookings.

Regent added a late fourth to condemn Boro to a second successive defeat in 2017, following their 3-0 loss at Ware on Bank Holiday Monday.

And boss Paul Martin will be hoping to see his side stop the rot when they welcome Thamesmead Town on Wednesday. Barely two minutes had been played when Richardson latched on to a poor back pass to round Callum Chafer and walk the ball into the net to get Regent off to a flying start.

And the visitors doubled their advantage midway through the first half when Phil Kelly’s cross found Richardson, whose effort was deflected into the net by Boro defender Danny Cossington.

Jonathan Adebayo replaced Cossington eight minutes before the break and Boro halved the deficit on 55 minutes when Chinedu McKenzie saw a penalty saved but netted the rebound to claim his 25th goal of the season.

But Regent restored their two-goal cushion midway through the second half thanks to former Brentwood man Connor Witherspoon, who beat Chafer at the second time of asking when the Boro defence failed to deal with an inswinging free-kick from the right wing.

Richardson made way for Harry McDonald following his side’s third goal, with Romford reduced to 10 men on 72 minutes when Bichard was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Dicks was also sent for an early shower, just a minute later, after being shown a second yellow card to leave Boro down to nine men for the final quarter of an hour and they held out until the final minute of normal time when Shamido Pedulu netted Regent’s fourth goal of the afternoon.

Romford: Chafer, Boswell, Barry (Mallett 64), Cossington (Adebayo 37), Ishmail, Dicks, Bichard, Akpele, McKenzie, Reynolds (Taylor 76), Marfo. Unused subs: Olukoga, Green.