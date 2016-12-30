Reynolds wants to extend Romford record

Striker sets sights on Phoenix Sports and Ware

Nick Reynolds wants to end a record-breaking year for Ryman North outfit Romford on a high this weekend.

Reynolds netted his 68th goal for the club in a 3-2 loss against Thurrock in midweek to become their all-time leading goalscorer and has set his sights on Phoenix Sports tomorrow (Saturday).

Boro are set to visit Ware, who Reynolds has scored eight goals against during his career, on Monday and he said: “I’d like to say now it’s done I’d like to push on make the record even further.

“I’m just happy to be scoring and keeping in the side, keeping myself playing, so hopefully I can get another one this weekend.

“Phoenix will be a tough one. They got off to a flyer at the start of the season and Jack Barry is over there, so they are always going to be a tough team.

“Ware is going to be anyone’s game. We had a draw with them earlier in the season so you’d be happy with four points from the next two games really.”

Manager Paul Martin is hoping his side can bounce back from the loss against their landlords, having gone into the Christmas break on a three-match winning run, including successes at VCD Athletic and Heybridge Swifts.

He added: “We’ve been struggling for points away but we took six points from the last two, so I think the players will be going into Saturday confident after the performance we put in against Thurrock.

“Ware is going to be a tough one, because the pitch isn’t going to be great. It’s going to two different games, but hopefully everyone’s fit and I’ve got a good choice of players to select from for both games.”

Boro find themselves in 18th place with 29 points from 25 games, but gave title hopefuls Thurrock plenty to think about at Ship Lane, when Chinedu McKenzie claimed his 21st goal of the season.

He said: “The confidence is there so the belief should be there. If they’ve got confidence and belief then they should go and win games of football.

“If we can keep trying to play like that every week then I can’t see why we can’t be a mid-table team. It’s taken a long time to find the balance, but now we’ve found that I’m hoping we move on.”