Search

Advanced search

Reynolds revels in Romford record

10:30 29 December 2016

Nick Reynolds celebrates his goal for Romford against Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Nick Reynolds celebrates his goal for Romford against Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Striker reflects on historic goal

Comment
Nick Reynolds of Romford holds off Thurrock's Richard Halle at Ship Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Nick Reynolds of Romford holds off Thurrock's Richard Halle at Ship Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford striker Nick Reynolds admitted he was delighted to rewrite the record books with his 68th goal for the club since their reformation in 1992.

Reynolds struck in a 3-2 defeat against landlords Thurrock in Ryman North last night, after keeper Bobby Mason had saved his penalty, which moved him into the outright lead at the top of the scoring charts ahead of Danny Benstock.

And with the milestone now achieved, he is looking to focus on helping Romford climb the table, saying: “I’m very pleased to have done it to be a part of this club’s history.

“It was getting to the point where I felt it was hanging over me a bit so it’s nice now that I can just concentrate on the rest of the season and not have to worry about trying to break the record.”

Reynolds had drawn level with Benstock with goal number 67 during his side’s 4-1 win at Wroxham, but then had an effort ruled out in the 3-2 victory at VCD Athletic and unselfishly set up Greg Akpele to score in a 1-0 triumph at Heybridge Swifts in Boro’s last game before Christmas.

But he got his chance when a James Ishmail header hit a Thurrock defender’s hand and Boro were awarded a penalty, which Chinedu McKenzie offered to Reynolds.

He added: “Chin has been on pens and asked me if I wanted it and I thought I might as well.

“I was just lucky I didn’t balloon it over and it’s dropped back to me and I’ve been lucky enough to tap it in. It’s not the best goal to break a record but I’ll take it.”

That made it eight goals this season for Reynolds, who saw McKenzie notch his 21st of the campaign in the second half as Boro chased the game.

And he feels the duo are striking up a good relationship, adding: “Since I’ve come back from my stint on the sidelines I think we’ve done quite well.

“We’ve been getting goals for each other, working hard for each other and it’s a partnership that goes back to last season.

“We know each other’s game, we’re willing to work hard for each other and I think that’s what you need from players up top.”

Reynolds found it hard to choose a favourite goal from his 68, but revealed how much it meant to him to be top of the pile.

“There’s been a few matchwinners in there that I like, but I can’t think of a favourite,” he said.

“I’ve been here five or six seasons now and I remember playing in Paul Clayton’s 300th game when he scored the winner. It was a good sense of achievement to be part of it and now I’m just happy that I’ve broken a record for this club.

“I’ve been here for years and if you ask any of the players they know how much I care for the club. It’s great to be a part of it.”

Keywords: Jack Barry Nick Reynolds Thurrock Phoenix

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Daggers ‘training non-contact’

16:00 Ned Keating
Simeon Akinola of Braintree Town and Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss hopes radical step solves injury crisis

Martin gives credit to Romford’s history-maker Reynolds

14:00 Lee Power
Nick Reynolds is congratulated by Romford boss Paul Martin after breaking the club's goalscoring record (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manager praises striker for breaking club record

Ling: Rehab work better with so many out injured

12:00 Ned Keating
Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers defender had plenty of company during six weeks on sidelines

Reynolds revels in Romford record

10:30 Lee Power
Nick Reynolds celebrates his goal for Romford against Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Striker reflects on historic goal

Romford old boys help GB rout Belgium

09:36 Lee Power
Former Romford junior Mason Biddulph will play for Great Britain under-16s at a tournament in Scotland after Christmas (pic Malcolm Burnett)

Great Britain 13 Belgium 2

Cottee: 2016 has been unique for West Ham, now we can move forward

09:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our Hammers Columnist Tony Cottee looks back over an historic year for his beloved club

Romford ‘unlucky not to take point’

08:00 Lee Power
Romford manager Paul Martin looks on during his side's clash with Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manager Martin reflects on Ryman North loss to landlords Thurrock

Reynolds breaks record in Romford defeat

Yesterday, 23:36 Lee Power at Ship Lane
Nick Reynolds fires home his 68th goal for Romford to become the club's all-time leading scorer since their reformation in 1992 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford 2 Thurrock 3

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Lack wants London Raiders rewards

Alan Lack receives a man of the match award during his previous spell with London Raiders

Hornchurch hail Friday night project

Abs Seymour in action for Hornchurch against Maldon last month (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Reynolds breaks record in Romford defeat

Nick Reynolds fires home his 68th goal for Romford to become the club's all-time leading scorer since their reformation in 1992 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now