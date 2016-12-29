Reynolds revels in Romford record

Striker reflects on historic goal

Romford striker Nick Reynolds admitted he was delighted to rewrite the record books with his 68th goal for the club since their reformation in 1992.

Reynolds struck in a 3-2 defeat against landlords Thurrock in Ryman North last night, after keeper Bobby Mason had saved his penalty, which moved him into the outright lead at the top of the scoring charts ahead of Danny Benstock.

And with the milestone now achieved, he is looking to focus on helping Romford climb the table, saying: “I’m very pleased to have done it to be a part of this club’s history.

“It was getting to the point where I felt it was hanging over me a bit so it’s nice now that I can just concentrate on the rest of the season and not have to worry about trying to break the record.”

Reynolds had drawn level with Benstock with goal number 67 during his side’s 4-1 win at Wroxham, but then had an effort ruled out in the 3-2 victory at VCD Athletic and unselfishly set up Greg Akpele to score in a 1-0 triumph at Heybridge Swifts in Boro’s last game before Christmas.

But he got his chance when a James Ishmail header hit a Thurrock defender’s hand and Boro were awarded a penalty, which Chinedu McKenzie offered to Reynolds.

He added: “Chin has been on pens and asked me if I wanted it and I thought I might as well.

“I was just lucky I didn’t balloon it over and it’s dropped back to me and I’ve been lucky enough to tap it in. It’s not the best goal to break a record but I’ll take it.”

That made it eight goals this season for Reynolds, who saw McKenzie notch his 21st of the campaign in the second half as Boro chased the game.

And he feels the duo are striking up a good relationship, adding: “Since I’ve come back from my stint on the sidelines I think we’ve done quite well.

“We’ve been getting goals for each other, working hard for each other and it’s a partnership that goes back to last season.

“We know each other’s game, we’re willing to work hard for each other and I think that’s what you need from players up top.”

Reynolds found it hard to choose a favourite goal from his 68, but revealed how much it meant to him to be top of the pile.

“There’s been a few matchwinners in there that I like, but I can’t think of a favourite,” he said.

“I’ve been here five or six seasons now and I remember playing in Paul Clayton’s 300th game when he scored the winner. It was a good sense of achievement to be part of it and now I’m just happy that I’ve broken a record for this club.

“I’ve been here for years and if you ask any of the players they know how much I care for the club. It’s great to be a part of it.”