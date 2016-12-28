Reynolds on brink of Romford record
15:00 28 December 2016
Striker bidding to surpass Benstock’s goals total
Romford striker Nick Reynolds stands on the brink of club history heading into his side’s Ryman North clash with landlords Thurrock at Ship Lane tonight.
Reynolds, with 67 goals currently to his name for the club, needs just one more to surpass Danny Benstock and become Boro’s all-time leading scorer since their 1992 reformation.
But, if selected by manager Paul Martin, he will face a tough test against a high-flying Thurrock outfit who have won their last six matches in the league and currently sit in second place on 49 points from 26 matches, five behind leaders Maldon with a game in hand.
Mark Stimson’s side boast the best defensive record in the division, conceding just 21 times in 26 fixtures to date.
Romford, meanwhile, are currently in 18th place with 29 points from 24 matches, having won their last three fixtures.
Reynolds equalled Benstock’s record in their 4-1 win over bottom club Wroxham on December 10, but could not find the net despite playing 90 minutes of their 3-2 win at VCD Athletic.
The PE teacher set up Greg Akpele’s early winner in the 1-0 success at Heybridge Swifts and was only denied his record-breaking moment by a fine save from home keeper Danny Sambridge, before making way in the 72nd minute for Ayo Olukoga.
But Reynolds could possibly take heart from the fact that he has found the net against Thurrock before, in a 2-2 draw on February 4, 2015.
Reynolds joined Romford from Canvey in 2010 and scored his first goal in a 2-1 home defeat against Tilbury in the league cup.
He scored seven more times in the early part of the 2011/12 season, netting doubles against Soham Town, Ware and Waltham Forest, before breaking two fingers.
And he topped the scoring charts in 2012/13 with 16 goals, before moving to Maldon.
After struggling to make an impact with the Jammers and having a loan spell at Eton Manor, Reynolds returned to the Boro ranks to add another 14 goals to his tally in 2013/14.
And he enjoyed a strong second half to the following campaign to tot up 13 more, including doubles against Barkingside, Thamesmead and Ware, to help Boro see off the threat of relegation.
Despite filling in as an emergency goalkeeper on several occasions, Reynolds added nine more goals last season, including one in a memorable derby win over Hornchurch.
And he has seven to his name in the current campaign, including the second-fastest winning goal in club history after his 26-second effort against Chatham Town in the league cup on October 19.
Reynolds is the first player to finish as Romford’s top goalscorer in three different seasons, has scored the most goals as a substitute and has also made the most substitute appearances and been replaced the most times.
Of the 67 goals he has so far scored in a Romford shirt, only one has come from the penalty spot – against Molesey in the FA Trophy earlier this season – and Reynolds has enjoyed playing Ware the most, having notched eight times against the Hertfordshire club, who are set to welcome Boro to Wodson Park on January 2.
March has proven his most productive month, with Reynolds finding the target 16 times during that time, with October (12) and April (11) also reasonably prolific.
And he has netted 40 of his goals in home fixtures – while Boro have been groundsharing at Aveley’s Mill Field and Thurrock’s Ship Lane – with the other 27 coming in away matches.
A total of 58 goals have come in Ryman North matches, with four in the league cup, three in the FA Trophy and two in the FA Cup and of the 59 fixtures that Reynolds has made it onto the scoresheet, Boro have celebrated 35 wins, drawn 12 and lost just 12.
Should he play tonight, Reynolds will be making his 221st appearance for Boro, moving him level with Micky Rogan and leaving him in a share of fifth place in the all-time list behind Jack Barry (228), Stuart Horne (246) Benstock (253) and Paul Clayton (396).
Speaking after moving level with Benstock on 67 goals record, he said: “I was relieved to have equalled the record as it has been talked about for a while now and I felt it was hanging over me a bit.
“I’m happy to have finally got a run of games and a few goals and I don’t want it to stop there. The aim is to now break the record and push on for 20 goals in the second half of the season.
“If you actually look at how many starts I’ve had this season (currently 12), I don’t think my goals tally is too bad.”
Romford supporters will be hoping ‘Sir Nick’ can rewrite the record books in front of a big crowd on home turf this evening, with Boro bringing their 2016 to an end with a trip to Phoenix Sports on Saturday and then beginning the new year with that Bank Holiday Monday trip to Ware two days later.
NICK REYNOLDS IN NUMBERS
Total appearances: 155+65
League appearances: 131+53
Total goals: 67 (1 pen)
League goals: 58
Goals scored (by team): Ware 8; Soham Town Rangers 5; Thamesmead Town 4; Wroxham 4; Redbridge 4; Waltham Abbey 3; Waltham Forest 3; Sudbury 3; Brentwood 3; Burnham Ramblers 2; Heybridge Swifts 2; Dereham Town 2; Chatham Town 2; Barkingside 2; Aveley 2; Tilbury 1; Ilford 1; Dulwich Hamlet 1; Harlow Town 1; Potters Bar 1; Grays Athletic 1; Bury Town 1; Brightlingsea Regent 1; Hornchurch 1; Phoenix Sports 1; St Margaretsbury 1; Uxbridge 1; Thurrock 1; Cheshunt 1; Great Wakering Rovers 1; North Greenford United 1; Molesey 1; Tonbridge Angels 1.
Goals scored (by month): August 5, September 6, October 12, Novemeber 6, December 4, January 3, February 4, March 16, April 11.
Goals scored (by competition): Ryman North 58; Ryman League Cup 4; FA Trophy 3; FA Cup 2.
Goals scored (by fixture): Home 40; Away 27.