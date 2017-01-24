Reynolds happy to help Romford defeat Dereham

Romford's Nick Reynolds filled in as emergency keeper in his side's win at Dereham

Striker lends hand as emergency keeper

Romford’s all-time leading goalscorer Nick Reynolds was delighted to do his bit to help secure victory at Ryman North rivals Dereham Town at the weekend.

Reynolds, who has scored 68 times for Boro, came off the bench towards the end of the action at Aldiss Park, but was tasked with stopping goals by manager Paul Martin.

Regular keeper Callum Chafer was forced off after a nasty collision with a home player, which meant Reynolds donned the gloves as an emergency stand-in for the final six minutes of normal time.

Goals from Jonathan Adebayo, Kai Bichard and Greg Akpele saw Boro to a 3-2 win over the Magpies, following their midweek derby defeat at struggling Brentwood, and Reynolds said: “I was pleased the team could bounce back after a disappointing performance against Brentwood on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t say the Dereham game was us firing on all cylinders, but a win is a win and that a positive.

“It’s our first win against them on their patch and we have put a bit of breathing space between ourselves and the bottom three.”

Several fixtures fell victim to the cold snap at the weekend, including Hornchurch’s home meeting with Tilbury, and Romford now find themselves with a free midweek before they return to action against Cheshunt at Ship Lane.

And Reynolds says that is welcome news for the squad, adding: “I think this week will be a welcome rest for most over the boys!

“Over the Christmas period and up until now we had played a lot of games in a short space of time. Hopefully everyone will be well rested for a tough game against Cheshunt.”