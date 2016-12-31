Reynolds: Chin could beat my Romford record

Romford's Nick Reynolds congratulates Chinedu McKenzie (9) on a goal (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

All-time leading goalscorer pays tribute to strike partner

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford’s Nick Reynolds paid tribute to strike partner Chinedu McKenzie after his hat-trick led them to a year-ending win at Ryman North rivals Phoenix Sports.

McKenzie netted all three Boro goals in a 3-1 success in south London to take his tally for the season to 24 and move to 32 career goals for the club.

And Reynolds, the all-time leading goalscorer since Romford’s 1992 reformation with 68, said: “I’m over the moon again for Chin. He has had three chances and stuck all three in the back of the net.

“That’s the sort of form any player would wish for. I can’t really say much else, his goals are doing all the talking.

“But if he carries on, my record won’t be around for much longer!”

Romford travelled to the Mayplace Ground on the back of a 3-2 home loss to landlords Thurrock in midweek and made it four wins out of five, following pre-Christmas successes over Wroxham, VCD Athletic and Heybridge.

Three of those four wins for Paul Martin’s men have come on the road and Reynolds added: “It was a fantastic team effort and as I said after the Thurrock game, ‘Magic’ has got us playing the way he wants and at the minute it’s working.

“We had a couple of shaky moments at the back in the first half, but other than that every player on that pitch has done an amazing job and it was a fantastic team effort.”

Reynolds reserved praise for goalkeeper Callum Chafer, who saved a penalty in their 1-0 win at Heybridge Swifts recently and produced more important saves to help keep Phoenix at bay.

And he is hoping Boro can maintain their good form when they visit Ware – a club he has scored more goals against than any other (eight) – on Monday.

He added: “Special mention has to go to Callum. He made two or three top-class saves, which kept us at 0-0 and then again kept us 3-1 up.

“Hopefully we can take this momentum into the new year and keep getting results and start climbing the table.”