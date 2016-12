Nick Reynolds: The Romford Goals Record

Nick Reynolds fires home his 68th goal for Romford to become the club's all-time leading scorer since their reformation in 1992 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Striker makes club history with no.68

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Reynolds broke Romford’s goalscoring record with his 68th effort for the club against Thurrock in midweek.

The first-half effort, after his penalty was saved, took the PE teacher past Danny Benstock at the top of the charts but could not prevent a 3-2 loss against their Ryman North rivals.

And his historic strike came six years, two months and 15 days after his first-ever goal for Boro, which also came in a home defeat against Tilbury in a league cup tie.

We list all 68 of Reynolds’ goals in a special tribute here:

Nick Reynolds

2010/11 = 1

1: v Tilbury, Cup (h), L2-1, Oct 13.

2011/12 = 7

2, 3: v Soham Tn, RN (h), D3-3, Aug 27.

4: v Waltham Abbey, RN (a), W5-4, Sep 13.

5, 6: v Ware, RN (h), W3-2, Oct 15.

7, 8: v Waltham Forest, RN (a), D4-4, Nov 12.

2012/13 = 16

9: v Thamesmead Tn, RN (a), L3-1, Aug 21.

10: v Ilford, RN (h), W1-0, Sep 8.

11: v Dulwich, FAT (h), W3-1 Sep 15.

12: v Ware, RN (a), W3-1, Oct 6.

13: v Soham Tn, RN (h), L3-2, Oct 13.

14: v Sudbury, RN (a), W6-3, Oct 20.

15: v Harlow Tn, RN (a), W3-2, Oct 27.

16: v Potters Bar Tn, RN (h), W2-1, Nov 3.

17, 18: v Ware, RN (h), W4-1, Jan 12.

19: v Soham Tn, RN (a), D1-1, March 12.

20: v Sudbury, RN (h), W5-2, March 27.

21: v Grays, RN (h), L2-1, March 30.

22: v Waltham Forest, RN (h), D2-2, April 20.

23: v Waltham Abbey, RN (h), W3-1, April 25.

24: v Brentwood, RN (a), W3-1, April 27.

2013/14 = 14

25: v Wroxham, RN (a), L3-2, Nov 16.

26: v Redbridge, RN (a), L5-2, Nov 30.

27: v Burnham, RN (h), W2-0, Dec 11.

28: v Aveley, RN (h), W2-0, Feb 19.

29: v Burnham, RN (a), W2-0, March 8.

30: v Brentwood, RN (a), L2-1, March 11.

31, 32: v Wroxham, RN (h), W3-0, March 15.

33: v Soham Tn, RN (a), W2-0, March 17.

34: v Sudbury, RN (a) W3-1, March 22.

35: v Redbridge, RN (h), W5-0, March 29.0

36: v Heybridge, RN (h), L3-1, April 12.

37: v Ware, RN (h), W2-1, April 15.

38: v Brentwood, RN (h), L3-2, April 21.

2014/15 = 13

39: v St Margaretsbury, FAC (a), W4-0, Aug 30.

40: v Uxbridge, FAT (a), D2-2, Oct 21.

41: v Dereham Tn, RN (a) L2-1, Dec 6.

42: v Thurrock, RN (h), D2-2, Feb 4.

43: v Chatham Tn, RN (h), W3-1, March 7.

44: v Aveley, RN (a), D4-4, March 14.

45, 46: v Barkingside, RN (h), W5-1, March 25.

47, 48: v Thamesmead Tn, RN (h), W2-1, Apr 11.

49: v Cheshunt, RN (a), W1-0, April 18.

50, 51: v Ware, RN (h), W3-1, April 25.

2015/16 = 9

52: v Hornchurch, RN (h), W2-0, Aug 12.

53: v Waltham Abbey, RN (h), W2-0, Sep 30.

54: v North Greenford, FAC (h), W3-2, Oct 4.

55: v Redbridge, RN (h), W3-0, Oct 17.

56: v Brightlingsea Regent, RN (a), L3-1, Jan 9

57: v Bury Tn, RN (a), D3-3, Feb 13.

58: v Redbridge, RN (a), W6-1, Feb 20.

59: v Heybridge, RN (a), D1-1, March 15.

60: v Gt Wakering, RN (h), W2-1, March 26.

2016/17 = 8

61: v Phoenix Sports, RN (h), D1-1, Sep 7.

62: v Thamesmead Town, RLC (a), L4-3, Sep 13.

63p: v Molesey, FAT (a), W3-1, Oct 8.

64: v Chatham Town, RLC (h), W1-0, Oct 19.

65: v Dereham Town, RN (h), D2-2, Nov 5.

66: v Tonbridge Angels, RLC (a), D2-2, Dec 6.

67: v Wroxham, RN (h), W4-1, Dec 10.

68: v Thurrock, RN (h), L3-2, Dec 28.