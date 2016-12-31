Search

Advanced search

McKenzie treble sees Romford past Phoenix

16:45 31 December 2016

Chinedu McKenzie celebrates a goal for Romford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Chinedu McKenzie celebrates a goal for Romford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Phoenix Sports 1 Romford 3

Comment

Chinedu McKenzie’s hat-trick fired Romford to their fourth Ryman North win in five outings and ensured they ended 2016 on a winning note in south London.

McKenzie’s latest treble – after he hit three goals in a 4-1 win over Wroxham three weeks ago – took his tally for the season to an impressive 23 with 20 matches still left to play in the new year.

And Boro boss Paul Martin will be hoping his side can maintain their momentum and climb further up the table in 2017, starting at Ware on Monday.

Martin made two changes to his starting line-up from Wednesday’s clash with landlords Thurrock, as Greg Akpele and Kwasi Marfo returned from illness to replace Jamie Age and Will Green, while the hosts included former Boro skipper Jack Barry in their side.

And unlike on their visit to nearby VCD Athletic on December 13, when they fell 2-0 down in the first half, they took the lead after only nine minutes as McKenzie opened his account for the day.

Boro’s joy was shortlived as Michael Power got Phoenix back on terms four minutes later and Martin was forced to make a change on 18 minutes, replacing Jamie Dicks with Chris Barry.

But they back in front on 35 minutes when McKenzie found the target for the second time and he made it 3-1 when he completed his hat-trick just six minutes into the second half.

Boro protected their lead in the time that remained, with Green getting a late run-out in place of Marfo and record goalscorer Nick Reynolds replaced by Ayo Olukoga in the final minute, having not been able to add to his 68-goal tally for the club.

And Martin’s men will travel to Ware, who lost 1-0 at home to Dereham Town and find themselves just outside the relegation zone, with plenty of confidence as they look to begin the new year on a positive note.

Romford: Chafer, Boswell, Dicks (Barry 18), Cossington, Ishmail, Adebayo, Bichard, Akpele, McKenzie, Reynolds (Olukoga 90), Marfo (Green 79). Unused subs: Taylor, Mallett.

Keywords: Jack Barry Nick Reynolds Paul Martin Jamie Dicks Thurrock Phoenix London Dereham Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

West Ham slip to narrow defeat at champions Leicester City

13 minutes ago Dave Evans at the King Power Stadium
Leicester City's Robert Huth (floor) and West Ham United's Dimitri Payet battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

The Hammers had their chances but their excellent run of winning form came to an end at the Keep Moat Stadium

McKenzie treble sees Romford past Phoenix

28 minutes ago
Chinedu McKenzie celebrates a goal for Romford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Phoenix Sports 1 Romford 3

Spot-on Leon sees Hornchurch end 2016 on a high

15:30
Hornchurch striker Leon McKenzie (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Brentwood Town 0 Hornchurch 1

Arise Sir Mo Farah!

09:42
Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates with his gold medals after winning the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Rio Olympics (pic PA)

Newham & Essex Beagles athlete knighted in New Year’s Day Honours list

Reynolds wants to extend Romford record

Yesterday, 18:00 Lee Power
Nick Reynolds celebrates his goal for Romford against Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Striker sets sights on Phoenix Sports and Ware

Nick Reynolds: The Romford Goals Record

Yesterday, 17:00 Lee Power
Nick Reynolds fires home his 68th goal for Romford to become the club's all-time leading scorer since their reformation in 1992 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Striker makes club history with no.68

Clifford-Stephenson ends year on a high

Yesterday, 17:00 Lee Power
Lewis Clifford-Stephenson wears his British Short Course medals around his neck, while showing off several others won in 2016

Hornchurch swimmer medals at short course championships

Still celebrates a year back at Daggers

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss returned for a third stint on January 1 2016

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Lack wants London Raiders rewards

Alan Lack receives a man of the match award during his previous spell with London Raiders

Romford old boys help GB rout Belgium

Former Romford junior Mason Biddulph will play for Great Britain under-16s at a tournament in Scotland after Christmas (pic Malcolm Burnett)

Hornchurch hail Friday night project

Abs Seymour in action for Hornchurch against Maldon last month (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now