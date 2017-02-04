McFarlane relieved to see Hornchurch win derby

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane offers advice during his side's derby win over Romford

Urchins boss reflects on win over Romford

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane admitted he was relieved to see his side bank the Ryman North points after derby success against Romford.

Teddy Nesbitt netted his first goal for the club in the second half to seal a 1-0 success at Bridge Avenue, maintaining their hold on fourth place.

But that was after Boro had hit the woodwork twice in the first half, while Elliot Styles and Ross Wall missed good close-range chances for the hosts.

McFarlane said: “It was a tough game and, to be fair, whatever level it is, Ryman North or the Premier League, form goes out of the window.

“I said to the boys before, I’m not too fussed about the performance, it’s about getting the result and keeping the momentuum going.

“I thought 0-0 at half time was a fair reflection. They hit the post, but we didn’t have a go at them at half time. We changed a few things and had a few words and second half I thought we started really well.

“Ross should’ve scored, an absolute sitter by his standards, but we were getting momentum going, but then started giving away sill fouls.

“It suited them as it slowed the game down. Giving silly free-kicks away let them put dangerous balls into our box, but for how nervous I am with these games, I never thought we were going to lose.”

Nesbitt ran on to an incisive pass from Tobi Coker to slot past Callum Chafer and inside the far post, while Leon McKenzie and Ayrton Coley had late chances to add to the scoreline denied by the Boro keeper.

McFarlane added: “Once we scored I thought that was it. There was some great defending, but Leon has got to score when he goes through again and when he pulled it back to Coley, he has got to score.

“If I’m being honest, nerve-wracking yes, enjoyable no, three points – yes!”