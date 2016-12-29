Martin gives credit to Romford’s history-maker Reynolds

Nick Reynolds is congratulated by Romford boss Paul Martin after breaking the club's goalscoring record

Manager praises striker for breaking club record

Nick Reynolds of Romford evades Thurrock's Reece Morgan

Romford manager Paul Martin paid tribute to Nick Reynolds after the striker rewrote the club’s record books at Ship Lane.

Reynolds netted his 68th goal for Romford during their 3-2 loss to landlords Thurrock, converting a rebound after having a penalty saved by Bobby Mason, to move to the top of the scoring charts above Danny Benstock.

And Martin was quick to praise his player on the achievement, saying: “I’m proud of that. He’s made hard work of it but I’m over the moon for the kid.

“He deserves full credit, he’s been at the club a long time, he’s been patient, he’s had games, good runs and bad runs and I’m just glad for him to break the record and it’s another milestone for the club.

“You’ve got to give credit to Chin (McKenzie), he’s the penalty taker and he’s handed it over to Nick to break his record. The balance is good between those two and the friendship is good.”

Reynolds struck to cancel out Mark Onyemah’s opener for Thurrock, but David Cowley restored the visitors’ lead before half time and Joe Christou made it 3-1 early in the second half.

McKenzie gave Boro hope with his 21st goal of the campaign, but they could not get themselves back on level terms and Reynolds said: “They’re a good side, they’re flying, but I think we gave a good account of ourselves.

“They’re second and we’re down towards the bottom of the mid-table, but I thought if we could have taken our chances it might have been a different story.

“But they’ve shown their quality, they’re a good side and you can’t take anything away from them.”

Boro kept battling right until the final whistle, though, and Reynolds is hoping they continue to show the same attitude in future fixtures as they look to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

He added: “The manager has got it instilled in some of the new boys now that the way Romford play is about getting in team’s faces, stopping them playing and being a bit rough at times.

“If you look at our last four or five games, we’ve played really well and this is the one time we haven’t got the result.

“As long as we take our performances forward we should be fine.”