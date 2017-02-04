Search

Martin: Derby defeat harsh on Romford

09:06 06 February 2017

Romford manager Paul Martin questions a decision (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manager reflects on 1-0 loss at Hornchurch

Romford manager Paul Martin was far from happy after seeing his side lose to Hornchurch in their Ryman North derby.

Teddy Nesbitt’s second-half goal proved the difference between the two sides at Bridge Avenue, as Urchins claimed their first win in four meetings between the sides.

But Martin felt Boro were hard done by, saying: “We deserved a point. I don’t think there’s a question about that.

“We created the better chances, although they probably had more of the ball. We hit the woodwork twice and Callum (Chafer) has probably made one save.

“Unfortunately we’ve come away with a 1-0 defeat but there’s no question about the referee’s performance.”

Andy Loe showed eight yellow cards, including five to home players, but Romford felt Nathan Cooper deserved more for a challenge on James Ishmail.

And the visitors had late penalty shouts for handball ignored by the official, with Martin adding: “It was a blatant penalty and Nathan, one of our old players, took Ishmail out and should have got a red card and he’s the one who has made a last-ditch challenge to stop Chin (McKenzie) scoring the equaliser.

“He shouldn’t even have been on the pitch and at the end of the day we get criticised for abusing referees, but he had to be told the truth. He had one of the worst games I’ve seen this season.”

Boro could have been two goals up at the break after Nick Reynolds and Kai Bichard both struck the post, while Elliot Styles headed a good chance wide for the hosts.

Nesbitt netted the only goal just past the hour mark for Urchins and Chafer made late saves from Leon McKenzie and substitute Ayrton Coley, but Martin added: “I put a team out for a derby. A lot of youngsters don’t understand what a derby is. I don’t know what it is about this era of players but I played a bit more of the senior players who I knew would be a bit more feisty and fired up for it but unfortunately we got bullied today.

“They got away with it and got the result.

“Chris (Taylor) and Nick (Reynolds) caused problems for them in the first half. It was a tactical decision we made. They’re big and strong at the back and Chin doesn’t like playing against players like that and it nearly worked for us.

“If we’d nicked it 1-0 I don’t think there would have been a question about it, I don’t think they could’ve said they deserved a point when we’ve lost 1-0 and I think I can turn around and say we deserved a point.”

