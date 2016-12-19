Martin delighed with Romford rewards

Romford manager Paul Martin issues instructions from the touchline (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro boss reflects on success at Heybridge

Romford boss Paul Martin paid tribute to his side’s work ethic in their 1-0 win at Ryman North rivals Heybridge on Saturday.

Greg Akpele’s third-minute goal proved enough at a foggy Scraley Road, as Callum Chafer saved Jack Smith’s penalty soon after.

Boro’s James Ishmail had an effort ruled out for offside, while Chafer made a good late save from George Cole as Martin’s men made it three wins in a row.

And Martin said: “The performance was just determination and hard work. It wasn’t a pretty game for us to play in.

“Over the years they have always been a good footballing team and that showed. They probably had 80 per cent of the game, but didn’t really look like hurting us.

“They got a penalty which I thought was a bit harsh and we’ve saved it, so I think that was justice on that one, but all credit to my back four for catching them offside.”

Heybridge continually fell foul of Romford’s offside trap and grew increasingly frustrated at the officials as a result.

But Martin felt his defence performed the task well, having focused more on trying to catch the opposition out in recent training sessions.

He added: “They must have been offside about 30 times and that’s a good thing because we’ve been working on that, stopping dropping off and giving them chances to run into and it has paid off.

“You either drop and let them keep running at you or you try and catch them offside. It wasn’t working, but now we’re playing a high line and it’s paying off for us.”

But not only was Martin pleased with his defence, after their first clean sheet in seven matches since a 1-0 win over Waltham Abbey, he was also delighted to see the control showed by the rest of the side.

And he admitted it had been one of the team’s best weeks in recent memory, adding: “We’ve had games over the years where we go 1-0 or 2-0 up and still try and chase three or four goals, but we need to be a bit more disciplined and it’s something we’ve been trying to drill into their heads.

“The longer it goes on and you’re winning, a team is going to keep coming at you, so if you can keep disciplined, you’re going to get great chances on the break and we’ve had one or two cleared off the line.

“It’s a fantastic away win and two away wins in five days is probably something we haven’t done for about two seasons!”

Romford will now enjoy an 11-day break before they return to action with a home fixture against landlords Thurrock at Ship Lane on Wednesday, December 28.