Search

Advanced search

Martin delighed with Romford rewards

09:11 19 December 2016

Romford manager Paul Martin issues instructions from the touchline (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin issues instructions from the touchline (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro boss reflects on success at Heybridge

Comment

Romford boss Paul Martin paid tribute to his side’s work ethic in their 1-0 win at Ryman North rivals Heybridge on Saturday.

Greg Akpele’s third-minute goal proved enough at a foggy Scraley Road, as Callum Chafer saved Jack Smith’s penalty soon after.

Boro’s James Ishmail had an effort ruled out for offside, while Chafer made a good late save from George Cole as Martin’s men made it three wins in a row.

And Martin said: “The performance was just determination and hard work. It wasn’t a pretty game for us to play in.

“Over the years they have always been a good footballing team and that showed. They probably had 80 per cent of the game, but didn’t really look like hurting us.

“They got a penalty which I thought was a bit harsh and we’ve saved it, so I think that was justice on that one, but all credit to my back four for catching them offside.”

Heybridge continually fell foul of Romford’s offside trap and grew increasingly frustrated at the officials as a result.

But Martin felt his defence performed the task well, having focused more on trying to catch the opposition out in recent training sessions.

He added: “They must have been offside about 30 times and that’s a good thing because we’ve been working on that, stopping dropping off and giving them chances to run into and it has paid off.

“You either drop and let them keep running at you or you try and catch them offside. It wasn’t working, but now we’re playing a high line and it’s paying off for us.”

But not only was Martin pleased with his defence, after their first clean sheet in seven matches since a 1-0 win over Waltham Abbey, he was also delighted to see the control showed by the rest of the side.

And he admitted it had been one of the team’s best weeks in recent memory, adding: “We’ve had games over the years where we go 1-0 or 2-0 up and still try and chase three or four goals, but we need to be a bit more disciplined and it’s something we’ve been trying to drill into their heads.

“The longer it goes on and you’re winning, a team is going to keep coming at you, so if you can keep disciplined, you’re going to get great chances on the break and we’ve had one or two cleared off the line.

“It’s a fantastic away win and two away wins in five days is probably something we haven’t done for about two seasons!”

Romford will now enjoy an 11-day break before they return to action with a home fixture against landlords Thurrock at Ship Lane on Wednesday, December 28.

Keywords: Paul Martin Callum Chafer Thurrock

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Still unconcerned by battle to keep Hawkins

10:30 Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge scored his 13th goal of the season against Solihull Moors on Saturday (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers manager unwilling to discuss future of forward, with several Football League clubs said to be interested

Romford manager Martin relishing 11-day break at Christmas

09:00 Lee Power
Romford manager Paul Martin and assistant Mark Lord (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Boro boss not concerned about losing momentum after three straight wins

Have Daggers improved since sacking Burnett?

Yesterday, 17:00 Ned Keating
Wayne Burnett was sacked as Dagenham & Redbridge manager two days after a 3-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers left them bottom of the Football League (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

It’s a year to the day since Daggers parted ways with their former boss

Former boxing foes are all friends in older age

Yesterday, 16:00 Len Whaley
Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

Ex-Boxers Associations prove popular with rivals

O’Brien brace helps Romford see off Campion rivals

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Romford & Gidea Park players go into a huddle before play (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Steve Barfoot’s squad claimed a third successive victory over division strugglers on Saturday at Cottons Park

Hyde: First-half goals were crucial

Yesterday, 12:21 Ned Keating
Tyrique Hyde of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his goal against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers struck twice before the break to ensure they only went in a goal behind, despite trailing 3-0 at one stage

McFarlane: Wroxham win wasn’t easy

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Urchins appeared in control at Trafford Park before Junior Luke saw red, but visitors held on for the points

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Havering 10 among UK Top 30s

Havering's Lauren Deadman (pic Tony Benton)

Romford boss Martin praises unselfish Reynolds

Nick Reynolds makes way for Ayodeji Olukoga at Heybridge (pic Lee Power)

McFarlane: Wroxham win wasn’t easy

Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now