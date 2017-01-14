Search

Advanced search

Leon’s hat-trick lifts five-star Hornchurch

17:07 14 January 2017

Hornchurch celebrate one of Leon McKenzie's goals at Witham (pic Lee Power)

Hornchurch celebrate one of Leon McKenzie's goals at Witham (pic Lee Power)

Archant

Witham Town 1 Hornchurch 5

Comment
It was a cold, but sunny day at Witham Town for the visit of Hornchurch (pic Lee Power)It was a cold, but sunny day at Witham Town for the visit of Hornchurch (pic Lee Power)

A hat-trick from Leon McKenzie lifted Hornchurch to a convincing Ryman North win on their travels at Witham.

McKenzie struck twice in the space of a minute after a frustrating opening half hour to put Urchins on top.

And after Abs Thompson’s early second-half effort had been cancelled out by a Tim Monsheju strike, McKenzie volleyed emphatically home to complete his treble, before Kenzer Lee’s late goal iced the cake on a chilly day at Spa Road.

After both sides observed a minutes silence for former Hornchurch manager Arthur Wenborn, the visitors had the first sight of goal when Ross Wall chased McKenzie’s pass up the right and laid the ball back to his strike partner, whose attempted chip from 20 yards flew narrowly over the crossbar in the third minute.

Leon McKenzie looks on after netting a hat-trick for Hornchurch at Witham (pic Lee Power)Leon McKenzie looks on after netting a hat-trick for Hornchurch at Witham (pic Lee Power)

And Urchins should have taken the lead on six minutes when Junior Luke swapped passes with Wall on the left and sent a low cross into the box, where it evaded McKenzie at the near post and a sliding Thompson with the goal at his mercy.

Witham’s Nathan Koranteng scuffed an attempted shot on the turn just inside the box, but team-mate Usman Adeniji was convinced a Hornchurch defender handled the ball and, after his appeals were ignored and he continued to complain, he had to be spoken to by referee Darren Knox.

Adeniji then forced a fingertip save from the backpedalling Sam Mott on 17 minutes, as Witham threatened the Urchins goal for the first time, with Thompson and McKenzie spoken to after robust tackles around the halfway line midway through the half.

The impressive Tobi Coker saw a free-kick held at the near post by Reece Paine, before McKenzie was booked in a case of mistaken identity for an off-the-ball incident involving Wall which incensed the visiting dug out.

And Hornchurch frustrations continued to grow, until just past the half-hour mark, when a corner from the left was headed down by Nathan Cooper for McKenzie to swivel and fire past a defender on the line and into the net.

And Urchins doubled their lead barely a minute later when Luke carried the ball forward and into the box, before it broke kindly to McKenzie, who kept his composure to slot into the corner.

Luke limped off before the interval to be replaced by Ayrton Coley, but the visitors could be well pleased with their half-time lead despite that setback.

Koranteng flashed a speculative shot wide of the far post at the start of the second half, as Witham looked for a quick reply, and Cooper had to make a key block to deny Adeniji moments later.

Then Mott plunged to his left to smother a deflected Koranteng effort, before the same player dragged a 20-yard effort wide on a quick counter-attack.

It had been a slow start for Urchins, but they went 3-0 up when Thompson got in behind the Witham defence and slotted the ball past Paine and into the net, despite the desperate efforts of a covering defender to clear off the line.

Jed Chouman almost put McKenzie through on goal after a neat interception on halfway, before Wall was booked for a challenge just inside his own half.

And Witham hit back just before the hour when Monsheju found a bit of space just outside the box and placed a shot beyond the diving Mott and into the far top corner.

Thompson became the third Hornchurch player to have his name taken after a trip on the rampaging Adeniji on Witham’s left, but Lee got up well to head the free-kick clear under pressure and Koranteng’s follow-up shot was blocked.

Coley then ran on to Wall’s flick and drew a foul from Luke Mallett, who was booked, but Coker’s free-kick was cleared and JJ Da Cruz fired a speculative effort wide from fully 30 yards.

Cooper produced a sublime piece of skill for a centre-back to bring a high ball under control, then turned his man and rolled a simple square ball to Bentley, drawing a ripple of applause as Urchins regained control of proceedings.

Jimmy McFarlane sent Gary Cohen on for Thompson for the final 17 minutes, with the substitute quickly on to McKenzie’s flick and flashing a dangerous cross into the box, which was cleared.

Mott was quick off his line to close down the angle and deny Monsheju from an acute angle, after he ran on to a long ball on 78 minutes, before Coker saw his volley from Wall’s left-wing cross cleared off the line for Urchins.

Hornchurch went 4-1 up with nine minutes left, though, when Cohen beat his man on the right and sent over another inviting cross, which McKenzie volleyed home to complete his hat-trick and make it 26 for the season, before making way for Elliot Styles in the closing stages.

Chouman’s excellent volley was pushed wide by Paine, with Cooper’s header from the corner scrambled away by the Witham defence as Urchins looked for a fifth.

And the visitors completed their nap hand in stoppage time when a corner reached Lee, who flashed a low left-footed drive into the net for his second goal of the campaign.

Hornchurch: Mott, Bentley, Da Cruz, Lee, Cooper, Chouman, Thompson (Cohen 73), Wall, McKenzie (Styles 84), Coker, Luke (Coley 45).

Unused subs: Hussain, Joseph.

Keywords: Leon McKenzie Sam Mott Nathan Cooper Elliot Styles Jimmy McFarlane Witham Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

West Ham light up London Stadium with stunning second-half show

55 minutes ago Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Andy Carroll (second right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Andy Carroll scores with a superb scissor kick as Crystal Palace are crushed

Leon’s hat-trick lifts five-star Hornchurch

58 minutes ago Lee Power at Spa Road
Hornchurch celebrate one of Leon McKenzie's goals at Witham (pic Lee Power)

Witham Town 1 Hornchurch 5

West Ham v Crystal Palace - who is the best to have played for both teams?

Yesterday, 21:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Crystal Palace's Ian Wright (l) volleys the ball past Manchester United goalkeeper Jim Leighton (r) to score his second goal and give his team a 3-2 lead

West Ham fans have been rocked in the last week or so by Man City and now Payet, so here is some light relief

Barfoot knows table-topping Diss baying for Romford’s blood

Yesterday, 18:00 George Sessions
Romford & Gidea Park players go into a huddle before play (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Crow Lane club make lengthy journey to Norfolk with weakened squad, but buoyant after beating Norwich 30-27 last weekend

London Raiders ‘must be ready to battle’

Yesterday, 17:00 Lee Power
Julian Smith (left) joins in with team-mates as London Raiders celebrate a goal (pic John Scott)

Defenceman Smith issues warning for Chelmsford and Bracknell clashes

I know Witham are gunning for my Hornchurch says McFarlane

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bridge Avenue boss fully aware of how difficult Urchins will find it at Spa Road this weekend

Still: Daggers have the right attributes to win title

Yesterday, 15:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still patrols the dugout at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss praises squad’s mentality as season hots up

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers host Palace; O’s go to Pompey; Daggers relax

Yesterday, 14:12
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet'

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham’s Clyde: One of the Best as well as a black pioneer

Former West Ham United player Clyde Best

Brentwood boys earn Broncos deals

Brentwood's Jacob Smith, Charlie Watts, Caley Gray, Rory Gray, Tyler Tomlinson, Rian Horsman, Luca Valentini and Owen Dew have all been given scholarships by London Broncos

Smith: Massive weekend for London Raiders

London Raiders Julian Smith (left) looks on as Andy Munroe keeps tabs on a Solent rival (pic John Scott)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now