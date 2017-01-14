Search

I’m hard to please says Hornchurch boss

09:18 16 January 2017

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McFarlane reflects on 5-1 win at Witham

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane was not totally happy with his side’s 5-1 win at Ryman North rivals Witham Town.

Leon McKenzie’s latest hat-trick took his tally for the season to 26, with Abs Thompson and Kenzer Lee also on target at a chilly Spa Road.

But former defender McFarlane was frustrated to see his side concede a goal to Tim Monsheju, saying: “I’m hard to please. The only disappointment was we gave them a goal. They were never in the game.

“The game was over at half time (with Hornchurch 2-0 up), but we had a sloppy seven minutes at the start of the second half that let them back into the game.

“After that we got to 15 minutes and took control again and at one time it looked like we were going to score every time we went forward. I would’ve taken 5-1 on the way here, though!”

McKenzie struck twice in the space of a minute to put Urchins on top, as the two sides battled it out on a difficult pitch.

Thompson raced away to make it 3-0 early in the second half, after Witham’s bright start, but Monsheju curled a reply beyond Sam Mott.

Gary Cohen’s superb cross was volleyed in by McKenzie to complete his treble and Lee fired home from a last-gasp corner as Urchins maintained their hold on fourth place.

McFarlane’s men now face a blank midweek, but the club are hoping to set up a match for other squad members.

“We’re going in the right direction, but I’m hard to please,” added McFarlane.

“We’re going to try and play a friendly, not for the boys who have been playing every week but there’s some good players sitting on the bench who can’t get minutes and we’ve got boys training with us.

“All the boys who started, none of them will take part, but we might play Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday night. We never have a week off during the season!”

