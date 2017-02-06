Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford
17:30 06 February 2017
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Lee Power provides player ratings from the big Havering derby clash
Hornchurch earned a first Ryman North derby win in four attempts against Romford, after Teddy Nesbitt netted their first goal against their borough rivals.
Boro saw their all-time leading goalscorer Nick Reynolds and Kai Bichard hit the woodwork in the first half, while Elliot Styles and Ross Wall missed close-range chances for Urchins either side of the break.
And it proved a true derby battle in front of a crowd of 274 at Bridge Avenue, with was no shortage of effort from players on both sides and a total of eight bookings handed out by referee Andy Loe.
But after losing both meetings last season and battling to a goalless draw at Ship Lane in August, promotion-chasing Hornchurch earned the bragging rights this time around.
HORNCHURCH
Sam Mott: Saw each post struck in first half, but kept another clean sheet (6).
Alex Bentley: Solid enough at right-back. Booked (6).
Teddy Nesbitt: Matchwinner took his goal well in steady all-round display (7).
Kenzer Lee: Looks settled in heart of defence, reads game well (7).
Nathan Cooper: Typically robust performance. Boro felt tackle on Ishmail was worth red card. Booked (6).
Jed Chouman: Keeps the ball moving well in midfield. Booked (6).
Elliot Styles: Stalwart was busy as ever in deep midfield role (8).
Ross Wall: Missed a sitter, but showed some nice touches (6).
Leon McKenzie: Frustrating afternoon, denied by good save. Booked (6).
Tobi Coker: Moves the ball well and provided key assist for only goal. (7).
Usman Adeniji: Energetic enough out wide. Booked (6).
Substitutes
Ayrton Coley for Wall, 87
Gary Cohen for Adeniji, 89:
Not used: James Morrish, Taj Hussain, JJ Da Cruz.
ROMFORD
Callum Chafer: Two excellent saves late on prevented heavier defeat (7).
Ryan Boswell: Neat and tidy display from full-back (7).
Kwasi Marfo: Did a job at left-back, showed some nice footwork (6).
James Ishmail: Shackled McKenzie well and battled on after injury (7).
Ryan Mallett: Did a good enough defensive job. Booked (6).
Kai Bichard: Struck post with volley, limped off late. Booked (6).
Ayodeji Olukoga: Put in a shift with some good touches (6).
Charlie Grimme Yexley: Energetic display on the right, with some decent deliveries (7).
Nick Reynolds: Hit post with shot on turn, held ball up well (7).
Chris Taylor: Caught Mott with high boot early on and worked hard throughout. Booked (6).
Greg Akpele: Typically hard-working display (6).
Substitutes
Jonathan Adebayo for Olukoga, 69
Chinedu McKenzie for Reynolds, 76
Jack Browne-Sykes for Bichard, 82
Not used: Barry, Cossington.