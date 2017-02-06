Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

17:30 06 February 2017

Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Lee Power provides player ratings from the big Havering derby clash

Comment

Hornchurch earned a first Ryman North derby win in four attempts against Romford, after Teddy Nesbitt netted their first goal against their borough rivals.

Boro saw their all-time leading goalscorer Nick Reynolds and Kai Bichard hit the woodwork in the first half, while Elliot Styles and Ross Wall missed close-range chances for Urchins either side of the break.

And it proved a true derby battle in front of a crowd of 274 at Bridge Avenue, with was no shortage of effort from players on both sides and a total of eight bookings handed out by referee Andy Loe.

But after losing both meetings last season and battling to a goalless draw at Ship Lane in August, promotion-chasing Hornchurch earned the bragging rights this time around.

HORNCHURCH

Sam Mott: Saw each post struck in first half, but kept another clean sheet (6).

Alex Bentley: Solid enough at right-back. Booked (6).

Teddy Nesbitt: Matchwinner took his goal well in steady all-round display (7).

Kenzer Lee: Looks settled in heart of defence, reads game well (7).

Nathan Cooper: Typically robust performance. Boro felt tackle on Ishmail was worth red card. Booked (6).

Jed Chouman: Keeps the ball moving well in midfield. Booked (6).

Elliot Styles: Stalwart was busy as ever in deep midfield role (8).

Ross Wall: Missed a sitter, but showed some nice touches (6).

Leon McKenzie: Frustrating afternoon, denied by good save. Booked (6).

Tobi Coker: Moves the ball well and provided key assist for only goal. (7).

Usman Adeniji: Energetic enough out wide. Booked (6).

Substitutes

Ayrton Coley for Wall, 87

Gary Cohen for Adeniji, 89:

Not used: James Morrish, Taj Hussain, JJ Da Cruz.

ROMFORD

Callum Chafer: Two excellent saves late on prevented heavier defeat (7).

Ryan Boswell: Neat and tidy display from full-back (7).

Kwasi Marfo: Did a job at left-back, showed some nice footwork (6).

James Ishmail: Shackled McKenzie well and battled on after injury (7).

Ryan Mallett: Did a good enough defensive job. Booked (6).

Kai Bichard: Struck post with volley, limped off late. Booked (6).

Ayodeji Olukoga: Put in a shift with some good touches (6).

Charlie Grimme Yexley: Energetic display on the right, with some decent deliveries (7).

Nick Reynolds: Hit post with shot on turn, held ball up well (7).

Chris Taylor: Caught Mott with high boot early on and worked hard throughout. Booked (6).

Greg Akpele: Typically hard-working display (6).

Substitutes

Jonathan Adebayo for Olukoga, 69

Chinedu McKenzie for Reynolds, 76

Jack Browne-Sykes for Bichard, 82

Not used: Barry, Cossington.

Keywords: Leon McKenzie Sam Mott Nathan Cooper Nick Reynolds Elliot Styles Callum Chafer Alex Bentley

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

17:30
Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lee Power provides player ratings from the big Havering derby clash

Double disappointment for Essex Leopards

14:30
AJ Roberts attacks for Essex Leopards against Hemel Storm (pic Paul Phillips)

Big Cats beaten at Hemel and Manchester

What a spectacle! West Ham’s Obiang on target to turn into Superman

13:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Hammers midfielder Pedro Obiang grabbed his first goal for West Ham at Southampton

Late show is great show for Daggers

13:00
Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge levels the score from the penalty spot against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Joel Summers provides the players ratings following the 3-2 National League success at home to Chester

McFarlane relieved to see Hornchurch win derby

12:00 Lee Power
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane offers advice during his side's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss reflects on win over Romford

Maguire-Drew: Bench role spurred me on to get winner

10:08 Ned Keating
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

On-loan Daggers attacker disappointed not to start against the Blues, but hopes to have forced his way back into starting XI with goal

Martin: Derby defeat harsh on Romford

09:06 Lee Power
Romford manager Paul Martin questions a decision (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manager reflects on 1-0 loss at Hornchurch

West Ham ratings: Who was the man of the match at Southampton?

Yesterday, 20:01 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Jose Fonte (centre) during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

A great performance by the Hammers, but who was the best?

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McFarlane relieved to see Hornchurch win derby

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane offers advice during his side's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Martin: Derby defeat harsh on Romford

Romford manager Paul Martin questions a decision (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now