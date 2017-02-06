Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Lee Power provides player ratings from the big Havering derby clash

Hornchurch earned a first Ryman North derby win in four attempts against Romford, after Teddy Nesbitt netted their first goal against their borough rivals.

Boro saw their all-time leading goalscorer Nick Reynolds and Kai Bichard hit the woodwork in the first half, while Elliot Styles and Ross Wall missed close-range chances for Urchins either side of the break.

And it proved a true derby battle in front of a crowd of 274 at Bridge Avenue, with was no shortage of effort from players on both sides and a total of eight bookings handed out by referee Andy Loe.

But after losing both meetings last season and battling to a goalless draw at Ship Lane in August, promotion-chasing Hornchurch earned the bragging rights this time around.

HORNCHURCH

Sam Mott: Saw each post struck in first half, but kept another clean sheet (6).

Alex Bentley: Solid enough at right-back. Booked (6).

Teddy Nesbitt: Matchwinner took his goal well in steady all-round display (7).

Kenzer Lee: Looks settled in heart of defence, reads game well (7).

Nathan Cooper: Typically robust performance. Boro felt tackle on Ishmail was worth red card. Booked (6).

Jed Chouman: Keeps the ball moving well in midfield. Booked (6).

Elliot Styles: Stalwart was busy as ever in deep midfield role (8).

Ross Wall: Missed a sitter, but showed some nice touches (6).

Leon McKenzie: Frustrating afternoon, denied by good save. Booked (6).

Tobi Coker: Moves the ball well and provided key assist for only goal. (7).

Usman Adeniji: Energetic enough out wide. Booked (6).

Substitutes

Ayrton Coley for Wall, 87

Gary Cohen for Adeniji, 89:

Not used: James Morrish, Taj Hussain, JJ Da Cruz.

ROMFORD

Callum Chafer: Two excellent saves late on prevented heavier defeat (7).

Ryan Boswell: Neat and tidy display from full-back (7).

Kwasi Marfo: Did a job at left-back, showed some nice footwork (6).

James Ishmail: Shackled McKenzie well and battled on after injury (7).

Ryan Mallett: Did a good enough defensive job. Booked (6).

Kai Bichard: Struck post with volley, limped off late. Booked (6).

Ayodeji Olukoga: Put in a shift with some good touches (6).

Charlie Grimme Yexley: Energetic display on the right, with some decent deliveries (7).

Nick Reynolds: Hit post with shot on turn, held ball up well (7).

Chris Taylor: Caught Mott with high boot early on and worked hard throughout. Booked (6).

Greg Akpele: Typically hard-working display (6).

Substitutes

Jonathan Adebayo for Olukoga, 69

Chinedu McKenzie for Reynolds, 76

Jack Browne-Sykes for Bichard, 82

Not used: Barry, Cossington.