Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch’s derby delight is overdue

14:00 07 February 2017

Hornchurch fans look on during the derby clash with Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch fans look on during the derby clash with Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Latest news from the Supporters’ Association

Comment

Prior to last Saturday, Hornchurch had played Romford three times in the Isthmian League and failed to score on all three occasions.

So it was very much a relief when Teddy Nesbitt calmly finished off a long ball from Tobi Coker to score what proved to be the only goal of the game.

We had a very worrying moment just three minutes into the match when our leading scorer, Leon McKenzie, needed a long spell of treatment before being able to continue, albeit at reduced pace.

A few minutes later Sam Mott was victim to a very late challenge and we expected the referee to wave a red card at the offender.

Instead we were surprised when it only turned out to be of the yellow variety and it set the pattern for the remainder of the game, with eight bookings in total, in a match punctuated with stoppages and lectures.

We could have run up more goals. ‘Ozzie’ Adeniji missed an excellent chance on 10 minutes and McKenzie, Elliot Styles and Ross Wall all went close, but we had to be content with just the one goal and full marks to visiting keeper and ex-Urchin Callum Chafer, whose late saves kept his team in with a chance.

With no midweek match, we now travel to bottom-of-the-table Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday, but we cannot assume it will be an easy three points.

We won 3-0 in the home match at Bridge Avenue, with Wall scoring twice on his debut and McKenzie netting the other goal, but none of the Wakering players were in the line-up that drew 1-1 at Norwich United last week.

The new-look Rovers side only lost by a narrow margin at Brightlingsea and Maldon & Tiptree and cannot be taken lightly.

Last season we won 5-0 at their ground, with Alex Bentley leading the way with two goals, and George Purcell, currently out with a long-term injury, adding two more, as David Knight, now with Bowers & Pitsea, also got on to the scoresheet.

Possibly the most memorable match against Great Wakering was the final game of 2002-03, when, providing Northwood lost at Hemel Hempstead, Hornchurch needed to win to become champions.

The first half saw five goals scored as Wakering took the lead after seven minutes through Dan Trenkell, before Hornchurch equalised in the 21st minute when a Garry Kimble free kick was allowed to travel low into the penalty area to Andrew Martin who from a couple of yards out touched the ball home.

Eight minutes later, Wakering regained the lead through Danny Scopes, who volleyed in a far post free kick, but almost straight from the kick-off an Urchins attack led to a goalmouth scramble with Steve Carter nodding in from six yards.

Just before half time Hornchurch took the lead, as Nick Lowery volleyed home a loose ball in the area from 15 yards.

Wakering levelled two minutes after the restart and it was ex-Urchin Keith Wilson who scored, drilling past the advancing Michael Collier from the corner of the penalty area.

And Wakering then defended resolutely, as Chris Moore headed just wide from a free kick with 15 minutes left and, in the dying minutes, a Jamie Southon header from a corner went an inch or two wide.

As it happened, Hemel carried out their part of the bargain (thanks guys) but we couldn’t quite do our bit.

This Saturday, the result will be equally as important, as we need the points to maintain our challenge for the play-offs, and hopefully the championship.

We are unbeaten in our last six matches, with 15 goals and three clean sheets, and confident our run will continue.

There are two matches at Bridge Avenue this week, with the reserves at home to Brightlingsea Regent on Thursday (7.45pm) and then entertaining Tilbury on Saturday, with a 2pm kick-off.

Keywords: David Knight Leon McKenzie George Purcell Sam Mott Elliot Styles Callum Chafer Alex Bentley Supporters' Association

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Still thrilled substitutions paid off

12 minutes ago Ned Keating
Ryan Astles of Chester and Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

All three Daggers replacements played their pair in comeback against Blues

Hornchurch’s derby delight is overdue

14:00
Hornchurch fans look on during the derby clash with Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Latest news from the Supporters’ Association

Chester boss: We deserved something from Daggers game

12:00 Ned Keating
Chester manager Jon McCarthy (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Blues manager devastated after falling to late defeat at Daggers

West Ham Randolph: Saints goal was past me before I knew where to look!

08:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph

Hammers keeper plays important role to help the team bounce back from Man City mauling

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Yesterday, 17:30
Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lee Power provides player ratings from the big Havering derby clash

Double disappointment for Essex Leopards

Yesterday, 14:30
AJ Roberts attacks for Essex Leopards against Hemel Storm (pic Paul Phillips)

Big Cats beaten at Hemel and Manchester

What a spectacle! West Ham’s Obiang on target to turn into Superman

Yesterday, 13:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Hammers midfielder Pedro Obiang grabbed his first goal for West Ham at Southampton

Late show is great show for Daggers

Yesterday, 13:00
Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge levels the score from the penalty spot against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Joel Summers provides the players ratings following the 3-2 National League success at home to Chester

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McFarlane relieved to see Hornchurch win derby

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane offers advice during his side's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Martin: Derby defeat harsh on Romford

Romford manager Paul Martin questions a decision (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now