Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch hoping for warmer spell

13:00 24 January 2017

Stewards remove the covers shortly before Dagenham & Redbridge's match with Bromley was postponed because of a frozen pitch (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Stewards remove the covers shortly before Dagenham & Redbridge's match with Bromley was postponed because of a frozen pitch (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Latest news from the Supporters’ Association

Comment
New Hornchurch signing Teddy Nesbitt challenges former Urchin ambeson Eyong while playing for Concord Rangers in an FA Cup tie in September 2011 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)New Hornchurch signing Teddy Nesbitt challenges former Urchin ambeson Eyong while playing for Concord Rangers in an FA Cup tie in September 2011 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

It is always a disappointment when a match is postponed, but it was no surprise when our match against Tilbury was called off on Saturday.

The Bridge Avenue pitch was already frozen and there was little chance of it going ahead as the temperature began to drop once again.

All of the other Isthmian League games in our part of Essex, along with East Thurrock, Leyton Orient and Dagenham & Redbridge were also postponed.

But the real surprise was that nearly all of the games in the Essex Olympian League were played. Possibly the earlier kick offs in that league – matches start at 1.30pm or 2 pm – meant that the pitches avoided the sharp drop in temperature which occurred during the afternoon.

With no match scheduled for midweek, we now have to wait until Saturday, when, weather permitting, we will travel across the Dartford Bridge to VCD Athletic.

Hornchurch have only played VCD three times, the first being in 2002, when we won 4-2 in the London Senior Cup, a competition which we have only entered on a handful of occasions.

Our first excursion into the London Senior Cup was in 2000 when we lost at home to Kingsbury Town. The following season we went out at the first time of asking, at Cray Wanderers. So when we beat VCD it was the first time we had won in that competition. Not that it did us much good, as we lost to Ilford in the next round. And we never entered the London Senior Cup again.

We have only played VCD twice in league matches. In September 2014 we made our first visit to VCD and came back with a 2-0 win, thanks to goals from George Purcell in the first half and Omar Beckles shortly after the interval.

This match was also notable as it was the first time that Sam Mott had kept a clean sheet in a Hornchurch match.

And he kept another clean sheet in the return game at Bridge Avenue in January 2015, when the score was again 2-0 but we left it late as Danny Johnson scored five minutes from the end and Purcell added the second goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Manager Jim MacFarlane added Teddy Nesbitt to the squad last week and he is primarily a defender.

Nesbitt started the season with East Thurrock United, then linked up briefly with Billericay Town in November, before rejoining Rocks three matches later. His last match for John Coventry’s side was against Braintree in the FA Trophy.

He has twice played against Hornchurch, in 2014-15 when he was with Billericay, and scored against us in their 3-1 win in December, when he volleyed the ball hard into the net after a defensive lapse.

Nesbitt started his senior career at Southend United and made two appearances in their first team. He has also played for Great Wakering, Concord, Aveley, Thurrock, and VCD Athletic. So will he make his Urchins debut against one of his old clubs?

We had hoped to stage our League Cup match against Dulwich Hamlet next Tuesday, but this match has now been put back two weeks due to Dulwich still being involved in the FA Trophy.

Instead we now entertain Tilbury, the match quickly being rescheduled after Saturday’s postponement.

There is one match scheduled at Bridge Avenue this week, with our reserve side due to entertain Thamesmead Town on Thursday (7.45pm).

Keywords: George Purcell Sam Mott Supporters' Association Essex Olympian League Thurrock Thamesmead Town Billericay Town Concord

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Hornchurch hoping for warmer spell

26 minutes ago
Stewards remove the covers shortly before Dagenham & Redbridge's match with Bromley was postponed because of a frozen pitch (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Latest news from the Supporters’ Association

Reynolds happy to help Romford defeat Dereham

11:17 Lee Power
Romford's Nick Reynolds filled in as emergency keeper in his side's win at Dereham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Striker lends hand as emergency keeper

Maguire-Drew happy to extend Daggers loan

10:00 Ned Keating
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge and Taron Hare of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers will keep Brighton & Hove Albion winger until the end of the current campaign

West Ham Winston is delighted to see the team into the top 10

09:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Hammers defender Winston Reid was at his best once again at Middlesbrough on Saturday

Former Raider Ranson joins Streatham

Yesterday, 19:30 Lee Power
Former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with Streatham's Vaclav Drabek during the November meeting between the two sides (pic John Scott)

Hard-working forward snapped up by rivals

Dagenham & Redbridge set new date for Bromley match after postponement

Yesterday, 17:32 Ned Keating
The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers will now host Ravens on February 21 at 7.45pm

Sheppard keen to get Daggers promoted after joining on loan

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Royals full-back has joined Daggers until the end of the season

Essex Leopards tumble out of BBL Trophy

Yesterday, 13:00
Darrell Bethune in action for Essex Leopards against Plymouth (pic Paul Phillips)

Levett Essex Leopards 64 Plymouth Raiders 93

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Former Raider Ranson joins Streatham

Former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with Streatham's Vaclav Drabek during the November meeting between the two sides (pic John Scott)

Max can’t wait to make his England debut

Max Watters in action for Essex County under-18s earlier in the season (pic: Essex FA).

School Sport: Havering boys book final spot

Havering's under-12 boys are into the final of the South East England Schools' Cup final
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now