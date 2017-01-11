Search

Hornchurch hit back to Bury rivals

09:00 11 January 2017

Ross Wall celebrates his goal for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ross Wall celebrates his goal for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch 3 Bury Town 2

Hornchurch come from two goals down to beat Ryman North promotion rivals Bury at Bridge Avenue last night.

Bury’s original attempt to fulfil the fixture had been thwarted by a heavy frost, but they were delighted to take the upper hand with goals either side of the break.

However Leon McKenzie’s penalty midway through the seconod half was the first of three goals in eight minutes for Urchins, as Ross Wall added a quickfire brace to seal the points and keep Jimmy McFarlane’s men in fourth place.

McFarlane had named an unchanged side from Saturday’s 3-0 win over Waltham Abbey, but the home side found it more difficult against Bury, who began well and saw Remi Garrett’s curling shot tipped wide by Sam Mott.

The visitors continued to impress, with Mott saving well from Garrett again minutes later, before making an alert block to deny Josh Mayhew from a Garrett cross.

And the Urchins keeper had to save well from a Bury free-kick, with the home defence found wanting once more, and also thwart Luke Read as the visitors remained on top.

Mott’s long clearance then found McKenzie, who sent a header over the crossbar, before Neil O’Sullivan made a good save from the big striker and Nathan Cooper headed over from a corner.

James Morrish limped off on 26 minutes to be replaced by Elliot Styles and Urchins fell behind soon after when Cooper diverted a cross from Garrett into his own net, under pressure from Mayhew.

Junior Luke went close in reply, after a strong run by Abs Thompson, and Wall sent a shot drifting past the far post before the interval.

Ayrton Coley replaced JJ Da Cruz for the second half, with Luke dropping into a defensive role, and the substitute won a free-kick, from which Jed Chouman picked out Kenzer Lee to head wide.

McKenzie fired over from Thompson’s cross before Bury doubled their advantage on 59 minutes when Noel Aitkens crossed for Mayhew to score.

But Urchins were given a lifeline when Coley was brought down in the box and McKenzie made no mistake from the spot, claiming his 22nd goal of the season.

McKenzie then turned provider two minutes later to slot the ball through for Wall to place beyond O’Sullivan and level.

And Urchins took the lead on 74 minutes when Lee bemused the Bury defence and crossed for Wall to claim his second goal and the eventual winner.

Mott had to save from Bury substitute Joseph Yaxley as Urchins came under heavy pressure in the closing stages and Styles made a vital interception in injury time as the home side held on for the points ahead of Saturday’s trip to Witham Town.

Hornchurch: Mott, Bentley, Da Cruz (Coley 46), Lee, Cooper, Chouman, Thomposon, Morrish (Styles 26), McKenzie, Wall, Luke. Unused subs: Cohen, Hussain, Joseph.

Keywords: Sam Mott Nathan Cooper Jimmy McFarlane Elliot Styles Bury Witham Town Bury Town

