Hornchurch held by Tilbury

08:24 01 February 2017

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane speaks to Leon McKenzie (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane speaks to Leon McKenzie (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch 1 Tilbury 1

Hornchurch had to settle for a Ryman North point after Tilbury netted a late equaliser at a soggy Bridge Avenue last night.

Urchins went into the match on the back of a 2-0 win at VCD Athletic at the weekend, their fourth in succesion, but saw Joe Nightingill head wide from a second-minute corner for the visitors.

Alex Bentley had a shot tipped over by Lee Butcher on nine minutes, with Leon McKenzie firing too high from the resulting corner.

But Jimmy McFarlane’s men opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Teddy Nesbitt’s free-kick was punched out by Butcher and fell kindly to fellow newcomer Usman Adeniji, who steered his shot home.

Tilbury’s Lewis Francis curled a shot just past the post soon after, while Jed Chouman was similarly off target on 28 minutes.

And Urchins came within a whisker of doubling their lead a minute later when Ross Wall’s effort hit the post and went behind.

Bentley fired another effort over, while Adeniji teed up Nesbitt, who could not hit the target as the first half ended with the home side 1-`0- up.

Dockers put an early chance over the bar in the second half, before McKenzie had a shot cleared off the goalline at the other end.

Wall headed wide from Bentley’s cross, before McKenzie saved the home side with a clearance off his own goal line on 68 minutes.

Butcher saved Wall’s shot on the turn moments later as Urchins pushed for a decisive second, with James Morrish replacing Tobi Coker with 16 minutes remaining.

Kenzer Lee’s excellent tackle denied Dockers a break on Sam Mott’s goal, but the keeper had to tip over an instinctive header with nine minutes remaining.

The respite was brief, though, as the visitors levelled from a corner, which was headed in at the far post by Reece Conway.

Nesbitt saw a shot well held by Butcher as Urchins looked to regain the lead in the closing stages, then saw another attempt deflected behind.

But neither side could force a winner in the four minutes of stoppage time as it ended all square and Urchins remain in fourth place ahead of their Havering derby with Romford on Saturday.

Hornchurch: Mott, Bentley, Da Cruz, Lee, Styles, Chouman, Nesbitt, Wall, McKenzie, Coker (Morrish 74), Adeniji. Unused subs: Cohen, Coley, Hussain, Hursit.

Keywords: Leon McKenzie Sam Mott Jimmy McFarlane Alex Bentley

