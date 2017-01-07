Hornchurch get winning habit back against Waltham Abbey

Hornchurch 3 Waltham Abbey 0

Hornchurch quickly returned to winning ways in Ryman North with a comfortable success over Waltham Abbey at Bridge Avenue.

And the home side netted all three of their goals in the second half to bank the points as they claimed their first victory of 2017 to keep their play-off hopes on track.

Urchins boss Jimmy McFarlane made one change to his starting line-up, after seeing their long unbeaten run come to an end in Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Thurrock, with James Morrish replacing Elliot Styles as Gary Cohen was called on to the bench for Joey May.

Meanwhile, Abbey included former Urchins Rimmel Daniel and Michael Spencer in their starting line-up, with Aaron Gayle and Billy Holland on the bench.

And both sides had early chances, before Urchins went closest to breaking the deadlock on 20 minutes when Junior Luke’s superb through ball sent Leon McKenzie away, only to see his effort hit a post.

McKenzie had another effort saved by James Pellin from Ross Wall’s pass on 33 minutes, as the scoreline remained blank at the break.

But Abbey went close within a minute of the restart as a header flew just wide of the upright.

The hosts then got a glimpse of goal on 48 minutes when Abs Thompson went through and was denied by Pelln, with Luke blazing the rebound over.

And they opened the scoring three minutes later when Jed Chouman found Thompson, who beat the Abbey full-back and the cut the ball back for Wall to slot home.

It was 2-0 a minute later when Luke sent the ball through to McKenzie, who finished well for his 22nd goal of the campaign, and Hornchurch’s leading scorer forced a good save from Pellin on 57 minutes as the home side continued to dominate.

Luke was denied by a fingertip save from Pellin after a fantastic run and shot on 71 minutes but it was 3-0 six minutes later when the ball was played out wide to Wall and he teed up Chouman to fire home a left-footed shot.

McKenzie had another shot well saved, before Tobi Joseph was given another late run out, following his recovery from a double leg break, and replaced Luke.

And McKenzie was denied by the woodwork for a second time as he sidefooted a cross against the post with seven minutes remaining.

Wall was denied by Pellin after being sent through by McKenzie moments later, with the Abbey keeper thwarting McKenzie with another excellent stop during injury time as the scoreline remained unchaged.

Urchins will now turn their focus to hosting Bury Town on Tuesday evening.

Hornchurch: Mott, Bentley, Da Cruz, Lee, Cooper, Chouman, Thompson (Cohen 86), Morrish (Styles 66), McKenzie, Wall, Luke (Joseph 81). Unused subs: Coley, Hussain.