Hornchurch earn victory at VCD Athletic

17:25 28 January 2017

Ross Wall put Hornchurch ahead at VCD Athletic (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

VCD Athletic 0 Hornchurch 2

Second-half goals from Ross Wall and Leon McKenzie led Hornchurch to Ryman North victory in south London.

Jimmy McFarlane’s men had seen their home match with Tilbury fall victim a frozen pitch a week earlier, but they picked up from where they had left off at Witham to make it four wins in a row and maintain their promotion push.

Urchins handed a debut to new signing Usman Adeniji, following his move from Witham, and he linked up well with Tobi Coker, who forced a good save from Nicklas Freund on 15 minutes.

Neither side could gain the upper hand, though, as the first half progressed and Adeniji fired wide three minutes before the interval.

The second half was only three minutes old, though, when the visitors broke the deadlock as Sam Mott’s long kick found McKenzie, whose shot was saved by Freund but fell for Ross to tuck home the rebound.

And it was 2-0 soon after when Teddy Nesbitt sent a high cross into the box, which Freund fumbled for McKenzie to volley home his 27th goal of the campaign.

Mott produced a superb save to deny the hosts a reply before the hour mark, before McKenzie had the ball in the back of the net once again, after Wall’s shot was saved, only to see it ruled out by an offside flag.

The home side were reduced to 10 men on 73 minutes, when Joe Bruce was shown a red card and Urchins boss Jimmy McFarlane made his first change of the afternoon as he sent Jamie Hursit on for Gary Cohen.

Mott was called upon to make another good save from a VCD free-kick, before Coker made way for James Morrish, who was returning from injury, four minutes from time.

Urchins will now turn their attention towards Tilbury, who are set to visit Bridge Avenue on Tuesday after last weekend’s original meeting was postponed.

Hornchurch: Mott, Bentley, Nesbitt, Lee, Cooper, Chouman, Cohen (Hursit 73), Wall, McKenzie, Coker (Morrish 86), Adeniji. Unused subs: Styles, Coley, Hussein.

Keywords: Leon McKenzie Sam Mott Jimmy McFarlane London

