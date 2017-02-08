Hornchurch boss happy to let squad rest

Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane has been grateful for a free midweek, as his squad prepare for the run-in to the Ryman North season.

Urchins extended their unbeaten run to six matches with a 1-0 derby win over Romford at the weekend and travel to bottom club Great Wakering on Saturday, before meeting Dulwich Hamlet in the league cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

And McFarlane was looking to make the most of a blank schedule, before getting back to business, saying: “We had a few knocks and patched a few of them up. We didn’t have a physio so had to bring in our old physio from last year, so we will have a real easy week.

“We’ve been going Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday with the same players so we will have a nice easy week, a bit of a get-together and get ready for Saturday and next Tuesday.”

Recent recruit Teddy Nesbitt proved the matchwinner against Boro, slotting home a pass from Tobi Coker with just over an hour played.

It was the first goal scored by Hornchurch in four matches against their local rivals and led to their first derby win.

McFarlane added: “I didn’t think we got him in the game enough. We changed the shape a bit as I wanted to give us a bit more going forward because they had three boys at the back who were outstanding.

“We had two boys to the wide side, one who was pacey, more energetic and looking to go beyond people, and Teddy, who’s a footballer. It showed with little flashes in the first half with him and Ross (Wall), but we never got it out to him.

“When the game got stretched he came into it more, he had more time on the ball. It was a quality finish. He had one chance in the game and took it. Great finish.”

Urchins might have added to their tally as leading scorer Leon McKenzie and substitute Ayrton Coley both had late efforts well saved by Callum Chafer.

And McFarlane was not surprised to see the Romford goalkeeper producing the goods, having been well aware of his talents for some time.

He said: “We’ve had Callum since he was 16 years of age and I sent him there for a year’s loan and I read about him and when I get a chance I go and have a look at him.

“I’ve said it for years, he is going to be a top, top goalkeeper.

“The problem we had was he wasn’t ready to replace Sam (Mott), but he wasn’t going to improve just warming him up every week, so we sat down and said you’ve got to go out and play every week.

“I watched him against us and the other week against Thurrock and he has improved double as a goalkeeper and is only going to get better as he’s still a baby in goalkeeper terms.”