Search

Advanced search

Hat-trick hero Leon hails Hornchurch team-mates

15:30 16 January 2017

Leon Mckenzie of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leon Mckenzie of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Striker reflects on latest win at Witham

Comment

Hat-trick hero Leon McKenzie paid tribute to his team-mates following their 5-1 win at Ryman North rivals Witham Town.

McKenzie struck twice in a minute in the first half to put Urchins on top, then volleyed home a superb third goal to take his tally for the season to 26.

Abs Thompson and Kenzer Lee were also on target in the romp, as Jimmy McFarlane’s promotion hopefuls maintained their hold on fourth place and McKenzie said: “Performance-wise, to be fair, the team did well, we grafted and it helped me to get my three goals.

“The first one, their centre-back pulled my arm and I was going down anyway but I saw that Kenzer (Lee) had headed it back and as it dropped and was bouncing I just threw a kick at it and it went in and I was quite happy with it to be fair.

“Junior (Luke) then made a good run and shrugged a few players off before the ball came over, but I managed to see the defender come across me, I just left the ball and then toe-punted it in. They all count!

“The third one, I was quite pleased with that because we worked on that. It was a good team effort with Gary down the right. He made a challenge, got up from it and managed to put it across and I’ve managed to volley it home.”

It was a fourth treble of the season for McKenzie, following his exploits against Haringey Borough and Enfield Town in the league cup in September and October and in a leauge win over Ware last month.

And the tall striker, having battled his way back from a bad knee ligament injury, admits he is delighted to be finding the net so regularly alongside Ross Wall, adding: “With the injuries I had, being out for two years, I just wanted to get fit and 26 goals, I’m happy with it.

“Ross has been working hard, doing those runs and leaving gaps open for me. He’s doing well and we’re enjoying it.”

Success at Witham made it three wins in a row in 2017 for Urchins, with 11 goals scored, and McFarlane’s men have now lost only once in 18 league outings, at promotion rivals Thurrock.

And McKenzie says the mood in the camp is good, with the title still not out of reach despite being 10 points behind leaders Maldon.

He added: “When you’re winning, all the boys like to be together and the atmosphere we’re getting is helping us move up.

“Hopefully teams around us start losing points and we can start progressing. At the moment we’re just winning and staying where we are.

“If we play like that, week in, week out, I think we can still go on and win it, with the squad we’ve got and the players on the bench.

“But we need teams above us to start losing so we can gain points. If not I’m happy to get in the play-offs and you never know, hopefully we’ll go on and win it.”

Keywords: Jimmy McFarlane Leon McKenzie Haringey Borough Thurrock Witham Town Haringey Borough Enfield Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Hat-trick hero Leon hails Hornchurch team-mates

15:30 Lee Power
Leon Mckenzie of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Striker reflects on latest win at Witham

Levett Essex Leopards see play-off hopes hit

14:00
Mike Martin produces a slam dunk for Essex Leopards against Team Northumbria (pic Paul Phillips)

Levett Essex Leopards 72 Team Northumbria 80

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

13:03 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble

Hammers skipper Mark Noble is full of praise for his loyal team-mates

Anderson, Christie, Haye help raise awareness of Prostate Cancer

12:01
Viv Anderson is part of Prostate UK's Stronger Knowing More campaign (pic Dennis Morris assisted by Bolade Banjo)

Sporting trio join campaign to help black men

Leo: Shaun has settled in well at Daggers

11:00 Ned Keating
Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

The Donnellans became first siblings since the Pipers to feature in same game for Daggers earlier this month

I’m hard to please says Hornchurch boss

09:18 Lee Power
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McFarlane reflects on 5-1 win at Witham

London Raiders rally with Buda full win!

Yesterday, 20:30
London Raiders import Slavomir Buda (pic John Scott)

Bracknell Hornets 2 London Raiders 7

Leaders hit London Raiders for six

Yesterday, 07:37 Lee Power
Lukas Zatopek carries the puck for Chelmsford as Jake Sylvester keeps JJ Pitchley at bay (pic John Scott)

London Raiders 0 Chelmsford Chieftains 6

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Anderson, Christie, Haye help raise awareness of Prostate Cancer

Viv Anderson is part of Prostate UK's Stronger Knowing More campaign (pic Dennis Morris assisted by Bolade Banjo)

I’m hard to please says Hornchurch boss

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

London Raiders rally with Buda full win!

London Raiders import Slavomir Buda (pic John Scott)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now