Search

Advanced search

Harold Wood Athletic and Kelvedon Hatch to do battle in last four of the BBC Essex Saturday Premier Cup

16:00 09 February 2017

Essex Premier Cup 2014/15 winners Kelvedon Hatch have reached the last four of the competition (pic: Essex FA).

Essex Premier Cup 2014/15 winners Kelvedon Hatch have reached the last four of the competition (pic: Essex FA).

Archant

Two Essex Olympian League Premier Division rivals will face off next month while the draw for the Essex Sunday Junior Cup semi-final has been made

Comment

Essex Olympian League Premier Division title contenders, Harold Wood Athletic, were handed a difficult tie at Kelvedon Hatch when the draw for the semi-finals of the BBC Essex Saturday Premier Cup was broadcast from the station’s Chelmsford studios on Wednesday.

The competition is an all-Olympian affair at this stage, with all five remaining sides proudly representing their league.

Harold Wood, who were 2-1 winners at the last stage against Springfield, now travel to face Hatch who are in seventh position, but have the record of only losing one of their 13 Premier Division matches so far this season.

There’s just one tie to clear up from the quarter-finals, and all competitors are challenging for a place in the final at Thurrock’s Ship Lane on Wednesday March 29.

The winners of the Rayleigh Town against May & Baker Eastbrook Community clash - they try again to complete their last-eight clash this Saturday - travel to Catholic United.

United are second in the second tier and were 3-1 home winners over Frenford Senior in the last round.

Two special guests assisted with the draw, both from the cups & competitions department at the Essex County FA.

Mark Wallis picked out the home clubs, while Robert Craven was responsible for the away sides. Afterwards they also took control of the pairings for the Essex Sunday Junior Cup semi-finals.

There is a mouth-watering encounter in prospect between the holders Daen Ingas and Berry.

Daen Ingas won the final on penalties last season, whilst Berry deposed of 2016’s Sunday Junior Trophy champions, Fox & Fiddler, in the quarter-finals.

The other last four tie sees the winners of this Sunday’s clash between Virtue and Old Chelmsfordians Reserves host Romford Elite of the Dagenham & District Sunday League Premier Division.

The Saturday Premier Cup Semi-Finals are scheduled to take place on Saturday 4th March, while the two Sunday Junior Cup Semis are booked for Sunday 26th February.

Find competition details at www.essexfa.com, on Twitter @EssexCountyFA and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

Keywords: Harold Wood Premier Division Essex Olympian League BBC Facebook Thurrock

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Maguire-Drew praises Still for faith in him

17:00 Ned Keating
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winning goal against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers forward grabbed winner against Chester last weekend

More medals for Romford Town swimmers

16:00
Romford Town swimmers enjoyed more success at the latest round of the Essex Championships

Youngsters make a splash at Essex Championships

Athletic and Hatch to do battle in last four

16:00
Essex Premier Cup 2014/15 winners Kelvedon Hatch have reached the last four of the competition (pic: Essex FA).

Two Essex Olympian League Premier Division rivals will face off next month while the draw for the Essex Sunday Junior Cup semi-final has been made

The life of a pro boxer

15:00
Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Romford men win nine-goal thriller

14:00
Romford's Stuart Boyling celebrates a goal at Robert Clack (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Women earn battling point against high-flying opponents

Double delight for Coopers

13:00 Lee Hanford and Joe Wyatt
Coopers Coborn's football team face the camera after beating Barking Abbey Academy 3-2 in the Essex County Schools & Colleges U19 League Division One (pic: Coopers Coborn/Lee Hanford).

Late goal from Ted Buchanan helps defeat Barking Abbey Academy before another last-gasp strike sees off rivals Hall Mead

Let’s hope curse doesn’t strike!

12:00
Dagenham & Redbridge players huddle after the dramatic win over Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Upminster pick up points against Peterborough

09:00
The hockey season is well underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Upminster 3 Peterborough III 1

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let’s talk about bounce back win at Southampton

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Talented Havering stars recognised at Awards Night

Winners face the camera at the Havering Sports Council awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now