Harold Wood Athletic and Kelvedon Hatch to do battle in last four of the BBC Essex Saturday Premier Cup

Essex Premier Cup 2014/15 winners Kelvedon Hatch have reached the last four of the competition (pic: Essex FA). Archant

Two Essex Olympian League Premier Division rivals will face off next month while the draw for the Essex Sunday Junior Cup semi-final has been made

Essex Olympian League Premier Division title contenders, Harold Wood Athletic, were handed a difficult tie at Kelvedon Hatch when the draw for the semi-finals of the BBC Essex Saturday Premier Cup was broadcast from the station’s Chelmsford studios on Wednesday.

The competition is an all-Olympian affair at this stage, with all five remaining sides proudly representing their league.

Harold Wood, who were 2-1 winners at the last stage against Springfield, now travel to face Hatch who are in seventh position, but have the record of only losing one of their 13 Premier Division matches so far this season.

There’s just one tie to clear up from the quarter-finals, and all competitors are challenging for a place in the final at Thurrock’s Ship Lane on Wednesday March 29.

The winners of the Rayleigh Town against May & Baker Eastbrook Community clash - they try again to complete their last-eight clash this Saturday - travel to Catholic United.

United are second in the second tier and were 3-1 home winners over Frenford Senior in the last round.

Two special guests assisted with the draw, both from the cups & competitions department at the Essex County FA.

Mark Wallis picked out the home clubs, while Robert Craven was responsible for the away sides. Afterwards they also took control of the pairings for the Essex Sunday Junior Cup semi-finals.

There is a mouth-watering encounter in prospect between the holders Daen Ingas and Berry.

Daen Ingas won the final on penalties last season, whilst Berry deposed of 2016’s Sunday Junior Trophy champions, Fox & Fiddler, in the quarter-finals.

The other last four tie sees the winners of this Sunday’s clash between Virtue and Old Chelmsfordians Reserves host Romford Elite of the Dagenham & District Sunday League Premier Division.

The Saturday Premier Cup Semi-Finals are scheduled to take place on Saturday 4th March, while the two Sunday Junior Cup Semis are booked for Sunday 26th February.

Find competition details at www.essexfa.com, on Twitter @EssexCountyFA and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.