Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace named London Sports Venue Manager of the Year

Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch) Archant

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace has been recognised for her tireless work in 2016 by being awarded the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year.

The award, set up by MyLocalPitch, was launched to give grassroots sports users the chance to honour elite managers and reward them for their efforts.

Over the past year, Wallace has helped place bookings for community groups, schools and users from across the local area.

Wallace, who has worked at Drapers Field for two years, was presented with her award by former Ipswich Town chairman David Sheepshanks OBE and MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale at a celebratory event.

“I am so grateful and very proud to not only have been nominated, but to have been awarded London’s Sports Venue Manager of 2016,” said Wallace.

“I believe Drapers Field is not just a football pitch but a community hub. The team at Drapers Field go above and beyond to ensure all visitors to the park have a safe and positive experience.

“I would like to thank the other duty managers for being a great team and ensuring everyone’s experience is amazing all the time, every time.”

MyLocalPitch co-founder Foale added: “Venue managers are the true team players who keep London’s grassroots sports sector moving and Lisa is a prime example.

“MyLocalPitch users appreciate all the hardwork that goes on behind the scenes and this award is a means for them to show their gratitude.”