Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon says side were slightly off the pace against Dagenham & Redbridge

Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rovers manager disappointed with performance against Daggers

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jeff Hughes of Tranmere Rovers and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Jeff Hughes of Tranmere Rovers and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon admitted his side were second best during their 2-0 loss at home to Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League.

Daggers claimed all three points at Prenton Park thanks to goals from Corey Whitely and Oliver Hawkins, and in truth the Essex club rarely looked in trouble.

There were brief glimpses of quality from Rovers, but they were few and far between, and Mellon was a little disappointed with his side’s display in such a crucial game.

“We were 10 per cent off all over the pitch,” the 44-year-old told the Tranmere website.

“When we got into the crossing areas, the quality wasn’t good enough and when we did get it in, the movement wasn’t good enough.

“We looked like we were 10 per cent off all over. We’re not making excuses, we weren’t good enough to carve open Dagenham.”

Daggers’ goals did come at crucial times in the game, with Whitely’s effort arriving at a period when Tranmere looked on top, while Hawkins struck early in the second half.

And Mellon believes that had a negative impact on his side’s display, checking any momentum the Birkenhead club had generated.

“Their goals came at times when it seemed to affect us, which it will do when you’re looking for a lift from something,” added the ex-Fleetwood Town boss.

“The first goal might have given us a lift, but it never came for us. We’re disappointed about the second goal as we tried to start the second half with a bit of momentum and we lost another goal.

“My squad never let us down for effort, but in terms of that little 10 per cent, it was probably missing from everybody today and it’s affected us.”