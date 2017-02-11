Search

Advanced search

Southport 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 4: Daggers come from behind to beat Sandgrounders and earn fifth straight win

16:54 11 February 2017

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the equaliser at Southport (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the equaliser at Southport (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Southport 1 (Allen 24p) Dagenham & Redbridge 4 (Maguire-Drew 34, Cundy o.g. 37, Okenabirhie 42, Whitely 77p)

Comment
Neil Ashton of Southport is unable to stop Dagenham & Redbridge taking the lead through a Robbie Cundy own goal (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Neil Ashton of Southport is unable to stop Dagenham & Redbridge taking the lead through a Robbie Cundy own goal (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge made it five wins in a row for the first time this season with a comfortable 4-1 success away to Southport in the National League.

Despite going behind to a penalty midway through the first half and not playing all that well, the Essex club held a two-goal cushion at the break after three quick-fire goals.

Strikes from Jordan Maguire-Drew and Fejiri Okenabirhie bookended an own goal from Sangrounders defender Robbie Cundy to complete the first-half turnaround.

The second half was a little lacking in terms of action, though Corey Whitely was able to add a penalty after being fouled in the box by Cundy, who was sent off for the indiscretion.

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring their third goal at Southport (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring their third goal at Southport (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers made just the one change for the trip to Haig Avenue, with last weekend’s matchwinner Maguire-Drew replacing Luke Guttridge, who dropped out altogether.

Maguire-Drew’s inclusion saw him line up on the right wing, with Whitely moving into the number 10 role, while Craig Robson took the captain’s armband.

On the bench, there was a first appearance in a matchday squad for Jake Howells following his arrival from Eastleigh, while Sam Ling also returned.

Daggers looked second best early on, though neither side could fashion much in the way of a clear-cut chance.

The Essex club were swiftly closed down when in possession by the Sandgrounders, which was to be expected with new boss Andy Preece taking charge for the first time.

The game’s first shot in anger came in the 18th minute and went the way of Southport as Ben McKenna fired in a half-volley from 18 yards, but it went wide of the far post.

Six minutes later, Daggers gifted the Merseyside a penalty when Cundy, who was trying to reach a long free-kick, was pulled back by Joe Widdowson in the box.

Jamie Allen stepped up to take the spot-kick and fired it down the middle, with Elliot Justham diving to his right and unable to prevent Southport from taking the lead.

With 10 minutes left in the half, Daggers were awarded a bizarre free-kick after Southport stopper Mason Springthorpe collected the ball a good five yards outside his area.

From the resulting free-kick, which was left of centre around 20 yards out, Maguire-Drew curled the ball into the top corner via the post to level the scores.

Just three minutes later, the Victoria Road side took the lead, with the goal again coming in slightly fortuitous circumstances.

A long free-kick from just inside the Southport half created some confusion in their defence, with the ball eventually dropping to Okenabirhie on the left edge of the six-yard box.

The former Harrow Borough winger drilled the ball across the area, with Southport defender Cundy diverting it past Springthorpe and into the net.

Goal number three arrived in the 42nd minute with Okenabirhie involved again having been played in by striker Oliver Hawkins.

From a tight angle, the ex-Arsenal trainee rifled home past Springthorpe to extend the Essex club’s lead, but received a booking for celebrating with the travelling fans.

Daggers were able to maintain their lead into half-time, but needed Justham to tip a chipped half-volley from Andrai Jones over the bar five minutes into the second half to maintain their two-goal cushion.

Jones tested Justham again in the 66th minute, this time with a header from a Ryan Higgins long throw, but again the Daggers keeper was well behind the effort.

It was turning into a good battle between the pair, with the Southport forward firing a half-volley on the turn from 20 yards just wide of Justham’s goal two minutes later.

Despite their lead, Daggers were coming under increasing pressure, though Whitely was able to launch a counter attack with 20 minutes remaining.

The ex-Enfield Town attacker passed to Okenabirhie who was just inside the Southport half and sped towards the area at pace.

Once there, though, his effort from 18 yards was tame and comfortably collected by Springthorpe.

With just 13 minutes remaining, Daggers were awarded a penalty of their own when Whitely was held back from reaching an Okenabirhie header on the line by Cundy, who was dismissed.

The former Tottenham Hotspur trainee dusted himself down to take the spot kick, calmly dispatching it past Springthorpe to seal the win.

Just four minutes later, Daggers went close to a fifth when Shaun Donnellan narrowly headed a Maguire-Drew free-kick past the far post.

With the Victoria Road side in a commanding position, there was time to hand Howells a debut, coming on for Maguire-Drew for the final seven minutes.

Daggers were able to see out the remainder of the match with minimal fuss, and will go in search of a sixth straight win at home to Guiseley next Saturday.

Southport (4-4-2): Springthorpe; Higgins, Murray, Cundy, Ashton; McKenna (White 80), Weeks, Nolan, McKeown; Allen, Jones

Subs: Priestley, Grimes, Cofie

Sent off: Cundy 77 (professional foul)

Daggers (4-2-3-1): Justham; Sheppard, Robson, Donnellan, Widdowson; Boucaud, Raymond; Maguire-Drew (Howells 83), Whitely (Benson 85), Okenabirhie; Hawkins

Subs: Cousins, Doe, Benson, Ling

Attendance: 845 (including 76 Daggers fans)

Referee: Andrew Miller

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Romford’s win is Taylor made

Yesterday, 21:49 Lee Power
Chris Taylor celebrates scoring Romford's winner against Witham (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford 2 Witham Town 1

London Raiders suffer late sting in Bracknell

Yesterday, 21:02 Lee Power
Stewart Tait netted for London Raiders at Bracknell (pic John Scott)

Bracknell Hornets 4 London Raiders 4

Another McKenzie hat-trick helps five-star Hornchurch

Yesterday, 18:20 Lee Power
Leon Mckenzie of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Great Wakering Rovers 2 Hornchurch 5

Kolade’s treble leads Old Cooperians to success

Yesterday, 17:53 Lee Power at Humber Doucy Lane
Old Cooperians new boy Connor O'Toole finds himself in the thick of the action at Ipswich

Ipswich 17 Old Cooperians 25

Still: In-game adjustments helped us win

Yesterday, 17:29 Ned Keating
Ben McKenna of Southport and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers recovered from poor start, and going a goal down, to beat Sandgrounders

West Ham denied victory by late, late West Brom equaliser

Yesterday, 17:16 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Gareth McAuley during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers looked like they had won with a late Lanzini goal only to be pegged back

Daggers come from behind for fifth straight win

Yesterday, 16:54 Ned Keating at Haig Avenue
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the equaliser at Southport (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

National League: Southport 1 (Allen 24p) Dagenham & Redbridge 4 (Maguire-Drew 34, Cundy o.g. 37, Okenabirhie 42, Whitely 77p)

School Sport: Coopers dominate Essex event

Yesterday, 13:00 Lee Power
Coopers Coborn's year seven girls celebrate their Essex Cross-Country Championship win at Stubbers

Pupils earn prizes at cross-country championships

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering empty-handed after Harry’s hospital trip

Havering captain Harry Jenkins goes on the attack against Cambridge University (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let’s talk about bounce back win at Southampton

West Ham legend Tony Cottee
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now