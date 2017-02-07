Search

Advanced search

Seven Dagenham & Redbridge players sign new deals

17:12 07 February 2017

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Theo Vassell of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Theo Vassell of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers extend contracts of Fejiri Okenabirhie, Matt Robinson, Andre Boucaud, Corey Whitely, Elliot Justham, Tyrique Hyde and Joe White

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced seven players have agreed extensions to their current contracts at Victoria Road.

First-team squad members Fejiri Okenabirhie, Matt Robinson, Andre Boucaud, Corey Whitely and Elliot Justham all look set to extend their stay with Daggers after penning fresh terms.

Also signing new contracts are academy duo Tyrique Hyde and Joe White, who have both featured for the first team this campaign.

In a press release issued by a club, no official dates are given regarding the new expiry dates of the contracts, though it does state Boucaud’s deal has been extended by a year.

And Still is confident the seven players signing contract extensions will continue to play a key part in Daggers’ progress over the coming seasons.

He told the club website: I want to be able to look back in seven or eight years like I did when I was here before and we had two promotions, lots of players sold and the club had done its job on and off the pitch, and that it what I want to create once again.”

Keywords: Corey Whitely Andre Boucaud Elliot Justham Matt Robinson

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Seven Daggers sign new deals

17:12 Ned Keating
Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Theo Vassell of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers extend contracts of Fejiri Okenabirhie, Matt Robinson, Andre Boucaud, Corey Whitely, Elliot Justham, Tyrique Hyde and Joe White

Talented Havering stars recognised at Awards Night

16:00 Ned Keating at Upminster Golf Club
Winners face the camera at the Havering Sports Council awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Eight prizes were handed out in total after glorious 2016

Still thrilled substitutions paid off

15:00 Ned Keating
Ryan Astles of Chester and Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

All three Daggers replacements played their pair in comeback against Blues

Hornchurch’s derby delight is overdue

14:00
Hornchurch fans look on during the derby clash with Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Latest news from the Supporters’ Association

Chester boss: We deserved something from Daggers game

12:00 Ned Keating
Chester manager Jon McCarthy (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Blues manager devastated after falling to late defeat at Daggers

West Ham Randolph: Saints goal was past me before I knew where to look!

08:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph

Hammers keeper plays important role to help the team bounce back from Man City mauling

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Yesterday, 17:30
Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lee Power provides player ratings from the big Havering derby clash

Double disappointment for Essex Leopards

Yesterday, 14:30
AJ Roberts attacks for Essex Leopards against Hemel Storm (pic Paul Phillips)

Big Cats beaten at Hemel and Manchester

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McFarlane relieved to see Hornchurch win derby

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane offers advice during his side's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Talented Havering stars recognised at Awards Night

Winners face the camera at the Havering Sports Council awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now