Search

Advanced search

MMA: Londoner Brad Pickett admits preparing for final fight is ‘strange’

13:30 02 February 2017

Brad Pickett works out ahead of his next UFC outing in London (pic UFC)

Brad Pickett works out ahead of his next UFC outing in London (pic UFC)

Archant

Bantamweight set to end pro career at the O2 Arena on March 18

Comment
Brad Pickett is all smiles ahead of his next UFC outing (pic UFC)Brad Pickett is all smiles ahead of his next UFC outing (pic UFC)

Bow-born Brad Pickett says it is daunting knowing he is preparing for his final fight in UFC as the clock ticks down on his MMA career.

The 38-year-old is gearing up to face Henry Briones of Mexico at the O2 Arena on March 18 in what Pickett has confirmed will be his last bout.

The bantamweight first stepped into the octagon as a professional in November 2004, beating Stuart Grant on the Cage Rage 9 card at Wembley Conference Centre.

And with the end of his 12½ year career fast approaching, Pickett admits it is bizarre knowing he is gearing up to fight one final time before hanging his gloves up.

“It is a strange feeling preparing for this fight because fighting has been such a huge part of my life,” he said.

“I’m only walking away from the octagon as a competitor, but it’s still quite daunting knowing this is the last time I’ll prepare for a fight.”

It should be a special night at the O2 in March for Pickett as he bows out in front of his home crowd and he has already had a taste of what to expect.

The 38-year-old took part in the last UFC promotion to be staged at the O2 in March last year, defeating Francisco Rivera on the undercard of UFC Fight Night 84.

And in his last bout last month, Pickett was beaten by a legend of the sport in Urijah Faber, who himself was retiring in front of his home crowd in Sacramento.

It is of little surprise to learn that Pickett is delighted his final fight will take place in London and says he would not have chosen to end his career anywhere else.

“London has been such a big part of my whole career, it’s where I made my professional MMA debut so it’s a great chance to retire there,” added the bantamweight.

“There is no way I would have my last fight on any other card other than one that would be taking place in London.

“I was offered the Faber fight, so I took it, but I always hoped I would have the chance to finish my career in London.”

As for Briones, Pickett had been scheduled to face the Mexican twice before, but injury prevented the pair from meeting in the octagon.

The Londoner was due to fight Briones on the cards of both UFC Fight Night 84 and on UFC 204 in Manchester last October, before

pulling out through injury.

After both withdrawals, Pickett spoke of how he hoped he would be able to fight Briones at some point in his career, and he now hopes he can finally do that in March.

“Briones is on a roll, but we both still have to make it to the ring on March 18 as injury has prevented us from fighting before,” said Pickett.

“It’s no-one’s fault in particular, it’s a tough sport that we’re both in and hopefully we can both make it to the night this time.

“I’ve wanted Briones for a while because his style is the type I want to face; we both like to box, so it should be a good match-up.”

• Tickets for UFC Fight Night London are now on sale and can be purchased from Ticketmaster and AXS. For information, visit ufc.com/event/ufc-fight-night-london-2017.

Related articles

Keywords: Mexico Manchester London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Are West Ham back to square one after second Man City mauling?

Yesterday, 15:32 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic left crestfallen by four-goal defeat

Hopefully a return to home comforts for Daggers

Yesterday, 15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge players applaud the fans after their win at Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Pickett: Strange preparing for last fight

Yesterday, 13:30 Ned Keating
Brad Pickett works out ahead of his next UFC outing in London (pic UFC)

Bantamweight set to end pro career at the O2 Arena on March 18

Race for Essex Cup honours heating up

Yesterday, 12:30
Action from the 2016 Essex Saturday Junior Trophy final between Fitch United and Ryan Under 21s (pic Mikey Cartwright/essexfa.com)

Semi-final ties revealed for various county competitions

Sloppy Harold Wood Athletic made to pay

Yesterday, 11:30
Latest news from the local football scene (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)

Slow start is costly at Kelvedon Hatch

Our West Ham ratings: Who was the least bad against Manchester City?

Yesterday, 11:15 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Andy Carroll speak with match referee Kevin Friend

See if you agree with our assessment of the Hammers from the 4-0 home drubbing by City

McFarlane: We didn’t take our chances

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins squandered several opportunities in first half and were punished late on at Bridge Avenue

Still happy to have selection dilemmas

Yesterday, 10:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss almost has a full squad to choose from for visit of the Blues

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Raiders silence Thunder

London Raiders huddle around their net before play (pic John Scott)

London Raiders ‘let slip again’ says Pitchley

JJ Pitchley (left) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

Havering Tri enjoy Dubai trip

Havering Tri's Mark Billyard, Olivia Littlechild, Ben Lovell and Brett Thake face the camera in Dubai
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now