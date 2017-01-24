Search

Advanced search

Jordan Maguire-Drew only too happy to extend Dagenham & Redbridge loan until the end of the season

10:00 24 January 2017

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge and Taron Hare of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge and Taron Hare of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers will keep Brighton & Hove Albion winger until the end of the current campaign

Comment

Winger Jordan Maguire-Drew says it was an easy decision to extend his loan spell with Dagenham & Redbridge until the end of the National League season.

Since arriving on an initial six-month loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, the teenager has made his presence felt, netting nine goals in all competitions.

Maguire-Drew’s initial loan was due to expire on January 7, but Daggers announced earlier this month they had negotiated a deal until the end of the season.

And now he is at Victoria Road until the culmination of the National League campaign, the winger hopes to crown his time with Daggers by winning promotion to the Football League

“Everyone has welcomed me in with open arms on and off the pitch, from the fans to the players,” said Maguire-Drew.

“I can’t thank them enough, so I just want to push on now and win promotion with this club, which would be nice.”

Maguire-Drew was speaking after Saturday’s National League game at home to Bromley had been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before kick-off.

The match was set to be Daggers’ first since January 7, but their return to action must now wait until they visit Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

And having worked hard in training, Maguire-Drew admits it was frustrating to see the game with the Ravens fall foul of the cold weather.

“We’d prepared well and I thought we were going to push on and get a win ahead of going to Tranmere,” he added.

“It’s disappointing the game was called off, but we have to move on and focus on the Tranmere match.”

“It’s going to be a tough game at Tranmere, but we’ll prepare well and do all we can to get the three points.

“The team is training well, so I think we’ll be fine when we take to the pitch.”

Related articles

Keywords: Jordan Maguire-Drew Football League National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Maguire-Drew happy to extend Daggers loan

44 minutes ago Ned Keating
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge and Taron Hare of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers will keep Brighton & Hove Albion winger until the end of the current campaign

West Ham Winston is delighted to see the team into the top 10

09:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Hammers defender Winston Reid was at his best once again at Middlesbrough on Saturday

Former Raider Ranson joins Streatham

Yesterday, 19:30 Lee Power
Former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with Streatham's Vaclav Drabek during the November meeting between the two sides (pic John Scott)

Hard-working forward snapped up by rivals

Dagenham & Redbridge set new date for Bromley match after postponement

Yesterday, 17:32 Ned Keating
The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers will now host Ravens on February 21 at 7.45pm

Sheppard keen to get Daggers promoted after joining on loan

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Royals full-back has joined Daggers until the end of the season

Essex Leopards tumble out of BBL Trophy

Yesterday, 13:00
Darrell Bethune in action for Essex Leopards against Plymouth (pic Paul Phillips)

Levett Essex Leopards 64 Plymouth Raiders 93

School Sport: Havering boys book final spot

Yesterday, 11:30
Havering's under-12 boys are into the final of the South East England Schools' Cup final

South East Sussex 0 Havering 4

Still disappointed with postponement, but understands decision

Yesterday, 10:00 Ned Keating
Referee Dean Treleaven inspects the pitch at Victoria Road before making the decision to call off the game between Dagenham & Redbridge and Bromley (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers have not played since January 7 after frozen pitch saw clash at home to Ravens called off

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Former Raider Ranson joins Streatham

Former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with Streatham's Vaclav Drabek during the November meeting between the two sides (pic John Scott)

Max can’t wait to make his England debut

Max Watters in action for Essex County under-18s earlier in the season (pic: Essex FA).

School Sport: Havering boys book final spot

Havering's under-12 boys are into the final of the South East England Schools' Cup final
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now