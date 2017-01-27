Jordan Maguire-Drew insists Dagenham & Redbridge must take advantage whenever any National League title rivals drops points during run-in

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge

Just four points currently split Daggers in fourth from leaders Lincoln City

On-loan winger Jordan Maguire-Drew has called on Dagenham & Redbridge to make the most of any slip-ups by their National League title rivals over the second half of the season.

With 18 games to go, Daggers are currently fourth in the table, but remain just six points back from leaders Lincoln City, who lost 3-0 to Barrow on Tuesday.

The Essex club face potentially their biggest game of the season so far this weekend when they make the trip to Tranmere Rovers, who are currently one place and one point above Daggers.

Forest Green Rovers in second are the only other team between the Victoria Road outfit and the Imps, and Maguire-Drew knows Daggers must take advantage if and when any of the three teams above them drop points.

“Everyone will slip up at some point this season. We’ve had our blip, so hopefully Lincoln can falter when we’re on a good run of form,” said the teenager, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

There is a worry, however, that Daggers may be undercooked for their trip to Tranmere having not played since January 7.

Last weekend’s postponement at home to Bromley, coupled with an early exit from the FA Trophy, means Daggers have had the last two weekends off match action.

By the time they — hopefully— take to the pitch at Prenton Park this weekend, it will have been 21 days since their last match.

But Maguire-Drew does not buy into the belief Daggers might be lacking in match sharpness on Merseyside this weekend.

“Tranmere are a good club, a big club, but we have to focus on us. If we do that, we will get the job done and that will give us confidence ahead of facing Chester,” he added.

When Daggers do take to the pitch at Prenton Park on Saturday, they will likely do so against the backdrop of the biggest crowd they have played in front of this season.

Rovers are yet to draw in a crowd of less than 4,000 for a league match this season, with their attendance of 7,790 for their derby with Chester the highest for any National League game this season.

By comparison, Daggers have only played in front of a crowd of over 2,000 just three times this season, all of which came away from home. Their highest home attendance has been just 1,544.

But Maguire-Drew insists that just because the crowd is likely to be one of the biggest they play in front of does not make it any different from any other match.

“It will be good because you want to play in big grounds and at the best grounds all over the

country,” he added.

“I don’t think the boys will be fazed by it at all, so hopefully we can get the win and then kick on to the Chester game.”