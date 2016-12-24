Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge to recall Magnus Okuonghae for trip to Braintree Town

10:00 26 December 2016

Magnus Okuonghae of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Magnus Okuonghae of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers centre-back was on the bench for last weekend’s draw with Solihull Moors

Comment

Magnus Okuonghae could be set for a return to the Dagenham & Redbridge starting XI at Braintree Town as John Still looks to bolster his defence.

Last time out against Solihull Moors, Daggers conceded four with Joe Widdowson at right-back and Frankie Raymond at left-back.

Though the duo excelled in those unnatural positions earlier in the season, they struggled against Moors and with so many injuries for Daggers, the only way to rectify that would be recalling Okuonghae.

The experienced centre-back would likely come in for Raymond, with Josh Staunton moving out to the right and Widdwson to the left.

Elsewhere, injuries also mean it is likely to be a case of as you were for Daggers, who are chasing a fourth straight away win in the league.

It means Elliot Justham remains in goal, with Scott Doe the other centre-back, while Andre Boucaud and Tyrique Hyde will anchor the midfield.

Corey Whitely and Jordan Maguire-Drew will occupy the flanks, with Luke Guttridge in the number 10 role behind striker Oliver Hawkins.

Curtley Williams (knee), Craig Robson (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg), Luke Howell (knee) and Luke Pennell (ACL) are all absent.

However, there is an outside chance to Fejiri Okenabirhie and Sam Ling may be passed fit enough to take their place on the bench.

Probable XI: Justham; Staunton, Doe, Okuonghae, Widdowson; Boucaud, Hyde; Whitely, Guttridge, Maguire-Drew; Hawkins.

Keywords: Corey Whitely Scott Doe Luke Howell Josh Staunton Frankie Raymond Jordan Maguire-Drew Luke Guttridge Andre Boucaud Joe Widdowson John Still Elliot Justham Oliver Hawkins Braintree Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Okuonghae set for recall

10:00 Ned Keating
Magnus Okuonghae of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers centre-back was on the bench for last weekend’s draw with Solihull Moors

Merry Christmas!

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Contestants line up at the start of the Santathon Fun Run (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Season’s greetings from the sports desk

Basketball girls bid for GB selection

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Basketball England is staging a training camp for the England girls squads (pic Basketball England)

Former Olympians to helps at three-day training camp

Local youngsters earn England selections

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Basketball England held a national training camp in Manchester for the best young players in the country

Basketball bosses name squads after training camp

In Case You Missed It: The Saturday Six

Saturday, December 24, 2016 Lee Power
West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Hull City's David Marshall (left)

A look back at some of our stories over the past week

Happy Christmas for Hornchurch

Friday, December 23, 2016 Lee Power at Bridge Avenue
Leon McKenzie celebrates scoring for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch 3 Aveley 1

Martin relishing Romford’s meeting with Thurrock

Friday, December 23, 2016 Lee Power
Nick Reynolds heads clear for Romford during last season's meeting with landlords Thurrock at Ship Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro boss expects tough test at Ship Lane

Still excited to face good friend Hayrettin

Friday, December 23, 2016 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss had Iron chief as a coach during spell at Luton Town

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Okuonghae set for recall

Magnus Okuonghae of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Merry Christmas!

Contestants line up at the start of the Santathon Fun Run (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

West Ham striker could be out until March

West Ham United's Diafra Sakho gets away from Manchester United's Marcos Rojo
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now