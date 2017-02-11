Dagenham & Redbridge team news: Skipper Scott Doe set for recall

Daggers set to reinstall captain in defence

Dagenham & Redbridge could recall skipper Scott Doe to the starting XI to shore up the defence after last weekend’s questionable display at the back against Chester.

Having kept a clean sheet in their preceding three games before facing the Blues, Daggers looked all at the back in the second half, but dug deep to come out on top.

As the younger of the two centre-backs, Shaun Donnellan looks most likely to drop out, with Craig Robson partnering Doe.

Luke Guttridge may be another to lose his place in the starting XI having struggled at times against the Blues.

The playmaker is also reported to have missed a gym session on Thursday and his absence could see last weekend’s matchwinner Jordan Maguire-Drew come into the side.

Maguire-Drew would likely line up on the right wing, with Fejiri Okenabirhie on the left and Corey Whitely through the middle.

Elsewhere, Elliot Justham, Jake Sheppard, Joe Widdowson, Andre Boucaud and Oliver Hawkins will retain their starting berths.

Frankie Raymond may have been another to drop out, but is likely to continue in midfield after Luke Howell picked up a thigh injury.

Howell joins Curtley Williams (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg) and Luke Pennell (ACL) on the sidelines.

Probable XI: Justham; Sheppard, Doe, Robson, Widdowson; Boucaud, Raymond; Maguire-Drew, Whitely, Okenabirhie; Hawkins