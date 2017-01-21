Dagenham & Redbridge team news: Selection dilemmas for visit of Bromley — but the good kind!

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Scott Doe is available for the first time since being sent off for two yellow cards at Braintree Town on Boxing Day

Daggers set to welcome back several players to face Ravens

For the first time in a long time, Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still has some selection dilemmas of the good kind ahead of the visit of Bromley in the National League today (Saturday).

Skipper Scott Doe is available again following a two-match man, meaning there are plenty of centre-backs to choose from once more.

Given he is the captain, Doe should slot straight back in alongside Craig Robson at centre-back, ousting Josh Staunton.

The 20-year-old, however, could remain in the XI at right-back, where Still must choose between Staunton and Ling, who is more accustomed to the position.

Further forward, Still must also decide whether to pop Corey Whitely straight back into the side after missing the trip to North Ferriby United with a hamstring strain.

It looks difficult for Whitely to get an immediate return, though, with Luke Guttridge in good form and Jordan Maguire-Drew almost ever-present on the right wing.

Andre Boucaud is another set to return for Daggers this weekend, and is likely to line-up in midfield with Frankie Raymond, displacing Shaun Donnellan.

Both Joe Widdowson and Oliver Hawkins are expected to retain their positions at left-back and striker respectively.

Luke Howell is close to a return from a knee injury, but Curtley Williams (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg) and Luke Pennell (ACL) will all miss out.

Daggers XI: Justham; Ling, Doe, Robson, Widdowson; Boucaud, Raymond; Maguire-Drew, Guttridge, Okenabirhie; Hawkins