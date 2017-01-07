Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge team news: Scott Doe to serve final game of two-match ban at North Ferriby United

08:00 07 January 2017

Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers skipper also missed Monday’s win over Braintree Town

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge must do without skipper Scott Doe at North Ferriby United this weekend as he serves the final game of a two-match ban.

Doe was sent off for two bookable offences at Braintree Town on Boxing Day, and though it usually carries a tariff of a one-game suspension, because it was the defender’s second dismissal of the season, it was extended by a match.

Recent loan addition Shaun Donnellan was thrust straight into the starting XI in Doe’s absence in the return match against the Iron on Monday and helped the defence keep a clean sheet, so looks likely to fill in again.

Daggers must also work out how to replace Andre Boucaud at Grange Lane, with the midfielder away on international duty with Trinidad & Tobago.

Scott Heard looks the most likely candidate to come in for the 32-year-old and is set to line up alongside Frankie Raymond.

However, depending on the match fitness of Fejiri Okenabirhie, who returned after two months out against Braintree, boss John Still could opt for a different tact.

Okenabirhie may come in on the wing, allowing Corey Whitely to move inside and Luke Guttridge to drop deeper, just like he did at Dover Athletic.

Given that Okenabirhie only came on for the final nine minutes on Monday, though, it appears this option is unlikely.

Elsewhere, Daggers are expected to name the same line-up with Elliot Justham in goal and Sam Ling, Josh Staunton and Joe Widdowson in defence.

Jordan Maguire-Drew will operate mainly on the right wing, looking to supply crosses for forward Oliver Hawkins.

Craig Robson should be fit to take a seat on the bench, but Curtley Williams (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg), Luke Howell (knee) and Luke Pennell (ACL) will all miss out.

Probable XI: Justham; Ling, Staunton, Donnellan, Widdowson; Heard, Raymond; Maguire-Drew, Guttridge, Whitely; Hawkins.

Related articles

Keywords: Corey Whitely Scott Doe Luke Howell Josh Staunton Frankie Raymond Jordan Maguire-Drew Luke Guttridge Andre Boucaud Joe Widdowson John Still Elliot Justham Oliver Hawkins Trinidad Braintree Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Hornchurch get winning habit back against Waltham Abbey

17:15
Leon Mckenzie of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch 3 Waltham Abbey 0

Richardson haunts nine-man Romford

17:06
Chinedu McKenzie is congratulated on another goal for Romford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford 1 Brightlingsea Regent 4

Hawkins brace helps Daggers crush Villagers

16:51
Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

National League: North Ferriby United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 4 (Okenabirhie 15, Hawkins 17, 64, Guttridge 34)

Doe to serve final game of ban at North Ferriby

08:00 Ned Keating
Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers skipper also missed Monday’s win over Braintree Town

West Ham crash out of FA Cup with embarrassing thrashing by Man City

Yesterday, 22:02 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Winston Reid (left) and Sofiane Feghouli appeal to the referee Michael Oliver after their side concede a penalty

The Hammers found Manchester City far too good as they were crushed in devastating style

Currie says Daggers can ‘do something special’ as injured players start to return

Yesterday, 18:00 Ned Keating
Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers had both Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson back on the bench against Braintree Town after long spells on sidelines

Pitchley relishing London Raiders return

Yesterday, 17:00 Lee Power
London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley in action against MK Thunder before Christmas (pic John Scott)

Team back in National League action after three-week break

Coops look start 2017 with derby success

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Old Cooperians celebrate a try (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Coops renew old rivalry in London Two North East this weekend

Breaking News

Life sentence with minimum 23-year term for man who murdered ‘Oggy’ at Hornchurch pub

Yesterday, 16:36
Aiden Mahoney, known to friends as Oggy, was stabbed on Sunday

A man who stabbed a 60-year-old football fan to death in a Hornchurch pub has been jailed for a minimum of 23 years.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Currie expects offers for players in January

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge walks to the bench after being replaced against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch run ended by Thurrock

Junior Luke of Hornchurch tangles with James Goode of Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tigg excited by Upminster challenge

Matt Tigg in bowling action for Upminster during the annual benefit match against Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now