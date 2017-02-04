Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge team news: Daggers unlikely to tinker squad much to face Chester

08:00 04 February 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers finally have selection decisions of the good kind to make

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still may be reluctant to make changes to face Chester after such an important success away to Tranmere Rovers last week.

Still now has so many players to pick from, key men such as Jordan Maguire-Drew and Scott Doe could only make the bench at Prenton Park.

However, the pair could be set for a return to the starting XI as Daggers try to keep everyone happy.

With key games to come in the next few weeks, Doe is in need of game time having played less than a minute since Boxing Day, so could come in for Shaun Donnellan.

Luke Guttridge, meanwhile, may be rested because of those upcoming important matches, with Jordan Maguire-Drew ready and able to step in.

Otherwise, it should be a case of as you were, with Elliot Justham in goal, shielded by Jake Sheppard, Craig Robson and Joe Widdowson in defence.

Andre Boucaud and Frankie Raymond will link up in midfield again, with Corey Whitely and Fejiri Okenabirhie looking to lay on chances for forward Oliver Hawkins.

Jake Howells may be fit enough to be named among the substitutes following a knee operation, but Curtley Williams (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg) and Luke Pennell (ACL) will all miss out.

Daggers: Justham; Sheppard, Doe, Robson, Widdowson; Boucaud, Raymond; Maguire-Drew, Whitely, Okenabirhie; Hawkins

Related articles

Keywords: Corey Whitely Scott Doe Frankie Raymond Jordan Maguire-Drew Luke Guttridge Andre Boucaud Joe Widdowson John Still Elliot Justham Matt Robinson Oliver Hawkins Craig Robson

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Daggers unlikely to tinker

08:00
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers finally have selection decisions of the good kind to make

Golf Foundation launches ‘Skills for Life’ awards

07:30
The Golf Foundation is launching a new skills for life awards scheme (pic Leaderboard Photography)

Scheme to champion good values of sport

Upton Barks: I’m buzzing for Belfast return

Yesterday, 17:30
Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Roberts: Rest can help London Raiders

Yesterday, 17:00 Lee Power
London Raiders discuss tactics during a timeout at Lee Valley (pic John Scott)

Forward to recharge during blank weekend

Urchins hoping to keep Boro’s McKenzie quiet

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bridge Avenue boss praises opposite number Paul Martin ahead of the two local rivals going head-to-head

Martin: Pressure is all on Hornchurch

Yesterday, 15:00 Ned Keating
Romford boss Paul Martin (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Local rivals meet at Ship Lane in the league tomorrow

Coops to use rest of season to assess options

Yesterday, 15:00 Ned Keating
Samuel John goes on the attack for Old Cooperians against Campion (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Coops virtually safe in London Two North East, but lost further ground in race for promotion

King cannot get past Ford at German Masters

Yesterday, 14:35
Romford's Mark King assesses his options (pic Nigel French/PA)

Romford potter bows out in Berlin

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Lynes relishing ring return

Colin Lynes faces the camera with trainer Peter Sims

London Raiders silence Thunder

London Raiders huddle around their net before play (pic John Scott)

London Raiders ‘let slip again’ says Pitchley

JJ Pitchley (left) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now