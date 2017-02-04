Dagenham & Redbridge team news: Daggers unlikely to tinker squad much to face Chester

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers finally have selection decisions of the good kind to make

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still may be reluctant to make changes to face Chester after such an important success away to Tranmere Rovers last week.

Still now has so many players to pick from, key men such as Jordan Maguire-Drew and Scott Doe could only make the bench at Prenton Park.

However, the pair could be set for a return to the starting XI as Daggers try to keep everyone happy.

With key games to come in the next few weeks, Doe is in need of game time having played less than a minute since Boxing Day, so could come in for Shaun Donnellan.

Luke Guttridge, meanwhile, may be rested because of those upcoming important matches, with Jordan Maguire-Drew ready and able to step in.

Otherwise, it should be a case of as you were, with Elliot Justham in goal, shielded by Jake Sheppard, Craig Robson and Joe Widdowson in defence.

Andre Boucaud and Frankie Raymond will link up in midfield again, with Corey Whitely and Fejiri Okenabirhie looking to lay on chances for forward Oliver Hawkins.

Jake Howells may be fit enough to be named among the substitutes following a knee operation, but Curtley Williams (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg) and Luke Pennell (ACL) will all miss out.

Daggers: Justham; Sheppard, Doe, Robson, Widdowson; Boucaud, Raymond; Maguire-Drew, Whitely, Okenabirhie; Hawkins